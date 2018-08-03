Sheffield Superkings win Yorkshire and Derbyshire Cricket League game in ONE over

Have your say

Sheffield Superkings won a remarkable game at Brearley Park in Division Four.

Home team Whittington Wanderers II, hit by many absences, assembled a very makeshift team and subsequently were skittled for just 10 (Bala 4-8, Ravi 5-2).

Superkings achieved the win inside a solitary over and at least cemented their third place by their efforts on the field.

Sheffield University Staff II are the new leaders of Division Four. In a battle of the top two, Sheffield Centralians recorded 172-8, bettered by the team from Warminster Road by just a solitary wicket.

Mark Joyce scored 50 in Sheffield Civil Service II’s 139-7. Walkley romped to a nine wicket win (K Patra 66). Chesterfield Barbarians II conceded their game away at Coal Aston III.

Hollinsend Methodists have opened up a 20-point lead at the head of Division One.

Ryan Sharp (91) and Macaulay Wade (85) saw them compile 222ao on the road at Parkhead.

The home side fell just short at 212-9 despite 56 from Harrison Vinall.

Their nearest rivals De La Salle came a cropper at home to Hundall. The visitors made 202-8 with Dave Harlington hitting 57. Salle tumbled for just 31 in reply.

Totley Bent inched to within six points of leaving the relegation zone.

Home side Hathersage put up a fine 238-8 (Z Javed 93, S Askew 88) which wasn’t enough to prevent their visitors claiming a three-wicket win (M Arif 56, S Khan 56, A Khan 44, A Hussain 44no).

Elsewhere, Sheffield Centralians hit up 211-8 (I Khan 60, S Thompson 4-70) and restricted bottom side Hallam III to 155 (S McBride 47, O Menon 4-19).

Ashford in the Water’s 160-8 (B Rooke 77no, J Hibbert 4-16) proved to be too much for Stocksbridge, who fell for 142 (J Newton 46, B Rooke 5-17).

In Division Two, Sheffield Civil Service maintain their considerable lead. Andy Higgins (40) and Lewis Hobbs (78no) were they mainstays of their 258-7.

Their hosts Grindleford could only muster 130-9 in return.

Second placed Sheffield University Staff compiled an impressive 222-5, which was enough to keep hosts Bakewell (190-6) at bay.

Most likely to gatecrash the top two are Sheffield Medics.

They posted 233-8 (R Mehrotra 80) and had enough in the tank to hold Telecom Sports to 223, even after a fine 102 from James Hague (James Maxwell 4-48).

Sheffield Collegiate IV suffered a set back in their promotion push.

They made a reasonable 182-6 (M Goodchild 64) but it wasn’t enough to prevent Norton Woodseats II gaining a three wicket win (T Eyre 89no).

The only game to fall foul of the heavy showers was at Fox Lane where Hollinsend Meths II recorded 216-9 (A Byford-Brooks 50, S Statham 4-38). Parkhead II were 144-7 (I Knowles 61, P Singhal 5-22) when the game was abandoned.

Division Three Form team Whittington Wanderers made it five on the bounce to cement their third place in the table.

Home side Chesterfield III were bowled out for 171 (Jamie O’Connor 69) with veteran swing bowler David Whiteley adding to his growing wicket tally with 4-34.

The Wanderers went on to a three-wicket win thanks to dependable innings from skipper Adam Bird (46) and Mick Pashley (44).

Leaders Sheffield Transport were bowled out for 198 but returned the favour by sending back struggling Hathersage II for 111.

Second placed Hallam IV had a comprehensive win over Richmond, who were bowled out for just 63.

A ten wicket win was the outcome, Steve Heyes hitting 49no.

There was a return to form for Youlgrave Lodge. Ricky Podmore’s 5-27 restricted Stocksbridge II to 156-9 and Grant Woolley’s 57no saw them to a five wicket success.

De La Salle II could only manage 70-9 but made Ridgeway work hard for their four wicket win.

No change in the top two in Division Five. Baslow sent Sheffield Collegiate V back for just 44ao (T Sullivan 6-11) and held on to their top spot by nine wickets.

Second-placed Hundall II maintained their place by virtue of victory over Coal Aston IV.

The visitors scored 161-7 (H Simpson 58) beaten by Hundall’s 162-4 (J Burdett 67).

Vikram (52no) steered Sheffield Transport II to a six wicket triumph after they had earlier restricted Hallam V to 144. Hollinsend Meths III were bowled out for 119 allowing Telecom Sports to a six wicket win (P Babu 48).