Rutherford and Bell hit half centuries in Market Rasen victory,

Cricket news.

Rutherford top scored with 84 and Bell added 52 to the tally as the hosts reached 239 for 8 off their 50 overs in the the Lincolnshire County League Premier Division.

Will Carter (27), Charlie Scales (17) and Daniel Clark (14) added good support.

Clark then took three wickets for the loss of 37 runs as the visitors were dismissed for 102, no batsman scoring more than 25.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will Bradford, Gary Bierlein and Carter each chipped in with two wickets.

In the Second Division, Rasen's Seconds were beaten by eight wickets at Holton le Clay.

David Papworth (41), Aaron Navin (32), Ian Williams (27) and Dan Quinlan (20) helped Rasen to 169 for 9, Harris Charalambous, Samuel Marshall, Daniel Baker and Paul Morgan each taking two victims.

The hosts reached 171 for 2 as Gareth Cook (80), Baker (55) and Marshall (20) did the damage.

Caistor Seconds won by 11 runs as they entertained Outcasts Seconds in the Third Division West.

Harry Cearnes and Shaun Woolley both scored 65 runs as the hosts made 202 before being dismissed with two balls to go.

But in response, Outcasts were gone for 191 as Luke Hill claimed five wickets for the loss of 40 runs, Sachin Meher adding two victims.