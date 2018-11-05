Root calls on England to be bold in Sri Lanka

England captain Joe Root has called on England to play bold, brave cricket against Sri Lanka in a bid to end to their touring travails.

The last time England's Test side won a match overseas was against Bangladesh in October 2016 and since Root took the helm from Alastair Cook life on the road has been particularly chastening.

In seven games in Australia and New Zealand there have been two draws and five defeats - three by an innings, one by 120 runs and another by 10 wickets.

Something has to change if the sequence is to be halted in Galle, a fact Root is keen to face up to.

"We're due aren't we?" he said with a smile.

"We have to be bold. We have to try things slightly differently. We have to be adventurous, show a bit of courage, come here and maybe take the odd risk that we haven't done before if we are going to give ourselves a good chance of winning.

"I'm not scared of doing that. This group of players are not scared of doing that. We've had a disappointing couple of winters now but we've given ourselves a really good chance this time round.

"I'm not going to stand here and promise the world but I do feel we are a team on an upward curve."

The Sheffielder also insisted that there is no excuse for his side being "undercooked" for the first Test, despite more rain frustration in Galle.

The limited-overs leg of the tour was blighted by thunderstorms and the weather problems are now beginning to take their toll on the Test series.

Root had hoped for a good look at the pitch when he arrived to complete his pre-match media duties but found the entire field of play covered in thick tarpaulin covers, weighed down by tyres after more rain.

"There's no real excuse for going into tomorrow undercooked. We've done some really good stuff up until now and that'll have to be enough," he said.

"Of course it would be disappointing not to have an extra day (of nets) just to get your minds ready and feel like you've got everything covered but I'm fully aware that might not always be the case here. We've got to be adaptable, it's part and parcel of Test cricket and playing here this time of year."