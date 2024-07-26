Northern Superchargers star Adil Rashid honoured with new mural at Bradford Cricket Ground

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Northern Superchargers’ 2024 campaign starts tonight against Trent Rockets at Headingley Stadium, with limited tickets available.

England and Northern Superchargers cricket star and local Bradford hero, Adil Rashid, has been celebrated with a new mural at the city’s iconic Park Avenue Cricket Ground.

The mural showcases four different versions of Rashid alongside the Headingley crowd, including 12-year-old Northern Superchargers mega fan Abdurrahman, who won a competition to be featured in the design.

Unveiled at a special event ahead of this year’s The Hundred, the mural was created by local street artists Blot, building on their previous work from four years ago that depicted Adil alone. The updated mural now not only highlights Rashid’s increased impact on the game but also celebrates the Northern Superchargers’ growth and evolution within the local communities.

Adil Rashid Mural - Park Avenue Cricket Ground, Bradford

Adil Rashid expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “I am always passionate about driving local community initiatives, and it’s an honour to be represented with this mural at Bradford Park Avenue. Being part of the Northern Superchargers’ journey from the start of The Hundred has been truly special, and I’m proud to have left a mark and be part of this fantastic community.”

Competition winner Abdurrahman said: "I can't believe I get to be on a mural with Adil Rashid, I've supported the Northern Superchargers since their very first match and Adil is my hero. This is a dream come true!"

Ella Voase, Marketing Manager of the Northern Superchargers, commented: “We’re thrilled to be able to unveil the extension to Adil’s original mural at Bradford Park Avenue. Growing the Northern Superchargers community has always been incredibly important to us, so to be able to feature a true superfan alongside Adil makes the artwork even more special. Over the last 4 years, the fan base has grown significantly, and this mural marks our continued progression and unity with our supporters and local communities.”

Adam Duffield, mural artist for Blot, added: “We created the first mural design back in 2021 for The Hundred’s inaugural year, so it’s great to have been invited back to enhance the design and show just how far the team and competition has come. It’s an honour to have been asked to create a piece of art that will mean so much to the local community and hopefully inspire the next generation to follow their dreams. Who knows, maybe I’ll be back again in 10 years’ time to celebrate another local hero and emerging star.”

The completed mural was unveiled on July 24 following a special community event at Park Avenue Cricket Ground where the Northern Superchargers Men’s and Women’s teams interacted with fans ahead of The Hundred 2024.

The Northern Superchargers’ 2024 The Hundred campaign starts at Headingley Stadium tonight, with both the Men’s and Women’s team taking on the Trent Rockets. Tickets for their contest against the Manchester Originals on Sunday August 4 have already sold out, so fans will need to be fast if they want to secure their tickets to see the Northern Superchargers perform in this year’s competition.