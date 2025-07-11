Joe Root: Sheffield icon breaks into top 5 with brilliant century v India at Lord’s

Joe Root smashed a record century before Jasprit Bumrah added his name to the Lord's honours boards.

Extending his Lord’s dominance on Friday, former England skipper Root smashed his 37th century in the 3rd Test against India. Unbeaten on 99 at Stumps on Day 1, Root struck a boundary against Bumrah in the first over of the second day to complete a record-setting ton at the Home of Cricket.

Root completed his 11th Test ton against India, which was also his record eighth hundred at the iconic venue. The 34-year-old has become the fifth batter to register 37 centuries in the oldest format of the game. Only Sachin Tendulkar (51), Ricky Ponting (41), Jacques Kallis (45) and Kumar Sangakkara (38) have scored more centuries than Root in Test cricket’s history. Root eclipsed Indian legend Rahul Dravid and Australia’s Steve Smith on the elite list of century makers in Tests.

‘Rooted’ in elite company

Root already holds the record for most centuries at Lord’s.

Root’s last three Test scores at Lord’s read like a masterclass: 143, 103, and an unbeaten 100. The Sheffield stalwart is the third batter in history to score three consecutive hundreds at the famous venue. The 34-year-old has joined the elite company of Jack Hobbs (1912–1926) and Michael Vaughan (2004–2005). Root’s sublime ton in the 1st innings was also his 11th in Tests against India, equalling Steve Smith’s tally for the most hundreds.

Did you know?

While Smith achieved the staggering feat in 46 innings, Root took 60 to equal the record. With his 37th Test hundred, Root has overtaken Smith to become the active player with the most Test tons. Earlier, Root amassed 3,000 runs in 33 Tests against India. In doing so, he joined an exclusive club alongside Gary Sobers and Tendulkar, who are the only batters to score over 3,000 runs in a non-Ashes Test rivalry.

