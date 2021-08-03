Joe Root admits primary concern is over Ben Stokes' welfare after talismanic star announces break from cricket

Joe Root and Ben Stokes batting together for England (Gareth Copley/Getty Images for ECB)

Stokes wants to prioritise his mental health and fully recover from a finger injury, meaning he will miss at least the Test series against India which begins on Wednesday.

Root and Stokes have been close for years and the former Sheffield Collegiate man admitted: “From my point of view, I just want my friend to be okay," said Root.

"I had a conversation with Ben and that's when I found out. The call will stay between the two of us but for me it was hard to see a friend like that.

"Cricket has to be a secondary thought, a long way down the line, and he should take as much time as he needs.

He's got my full support on that, he's been assured he's got the full support of the ECB on that and, certainly, he's got the whole team's support.

"Anyone who knows Ben, he always puts other people in front of himself and first and now is an opportunity for him to put himself first, to take time to look after himself and get to a good place again. Hopefully that can be sooner rather than later."

Root can tick off a couple more personal milestones in the first Test against India at Trent Bridge. He needs just 22 runs to overtake Sir Alastair Cook's career mark of 15,737 - the most international runs for England across formats - and is one more win away from eclipsing his fellow Collegiate man Michael Vaughan's record of 26 Test wins as captain.

"I'd be more excited with us winning: win the first Test, start well, try to win the series,” Root said.

"I know if I score big runs it gives us the opportunity to win the game. That side will look after itself. But Test cricket is not about you, it's not about you as an individual.