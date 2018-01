Have your say

England’s Joe Root along with Steve Smith wear a pink hat in support of ‘McGrath day’ during a nets session at Sydney Cricket Ground, in Australia.

The charity event strongly linked to former test bowler Glenn McGrath and his late wife Jane - and the Sheffield-born team captain was more than happy to add his support to the cause.

Glenn co-founded the McGrath foundation with his late wife, Jane, who lost her battle with breast cancer in 2008.