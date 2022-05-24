High five for Horncastle's Hackett

Tom Hackett took five wickets for Horncastle.

Captain Rob Bee won his first toss of the season and batted firs.

Town scored a good total of 185-7 from the 40 overs and contributions were made all the way down, however Jonny Clark (29), Liam Evans (26) and a brilliant 51 not out from Nathan Whiting saw Horncastle to full batting points.

Heighington’s reply started well and they soon found themselves 35-0.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Johnson made the breakthrough and Will Broughton soon added a second.

It was the introduction of Tom Hackett that swung the game firmly in Town’s favour.

Hackett bowled with accuracy and movement and soon had wickets tumbling.

He removed the dangerous opener thanks to a great catch from Jack Thompson and eventually completed his first senior five-wicket haul (5-42) to go with his first 50 for the Saturday team the previous day.