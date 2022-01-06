Fire still burning bright for Stuart Broad after Sydney five-wicket haul

Broad was a shock omission in the series opener at the The Gabba and overlooked again for the decisive defeat in the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne.

But he took five for 101 to keep England in it at the SCG as Australia declared on 416 for eight on day two of the fourth test.

How and when England will manage the succession from the Broad and James Anderson era has been discussed for years, but for the 35-year-old this was confirmation that he does intend to vacate the stage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart Broad of England celebrates dismissing Usman Khawaja of Australia during day two of the Fourth Test Match in the Ashes series between Australia and England at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 06, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images).

“I can’t say I wasn’t disappointed to miss out in Brisbane and Melbourne… but when you miss out in Test matches, when you don’t play a huge amount, that actually makes you realise how special it is,” he said.

“When I was 26, 27, 28 I sort of expected to play every game and I haven’t done that this last year. When you miss a few, you realise how awesome it is to play again.