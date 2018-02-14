Cricket: Yorkshire's Headingley Stadium awarded a Test match against Australia in 2023

Yorkshire CCC's Emerald Headingley stadium will host an Ashes Test match against Australia in 2023.

The news followed an announcement that Headingley will also be a host a venue for the new eight-team T20 competition.

Yorkshire’s chief executive Mark Arthur believes that the decision to select Headingley as a host venue for one of the most coveted matches in the sport is due to its strong commitment to the wider game, and Test Cricket in particular.

“The Club are absolutely thrilled to be hosting an Ashes Test Match in 2023,” Arthur said.

“We pride ourselves as a highly successful Test venue and have a long-standing commitment to Test cricket, including the unparalleled provision of several leading lights in the England national side. Our work at grassroots level is unrivalled, we have well established BME and South Asian engagement programmes and have recently enhanced our pre-match practice facilities.

“The £40 million development work is set to increase our capacity to 18,350 and will elevate the ground to being one of the top four international cricket venues in England and Wales from 2019 onwards. Sales at Emerald Headingley continue to improve year-on-year and customer satisfaction was at an all-time high at last year’s Test Match.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all volunteers in the Yorkshire County Cricket Club network, our partners in Leeds City Council, Leeds Rugby and every facet of Yorkshire Cricket which has made this possible.

“It is recognition for everyone who has played a part in making Yorkshire Cricket the worldwide brand that it has become. Today’s decision is for all volunteers from the recreational game and communities which work to deliver cricket to the wider population of Yorkshire. This is as much an award for them, than everyone in a professional capacity at Yorkshire Cricket.”

Speaking about the new T20 franchise, Arthur added: “Emerald Headingley being chosen as a host venue for the new T20 competition provides a great opportunity to attract new supporters and widen the appeal of cricket in our region.

“The Yorkshire County Cricket Club has diversified its offering in recent years to ensure that Emerald Headingley is a welcoming venue for families, encouraging new supporters to attend cricket matches.

“It is crucial that the redeveloped Emerald Headingley is at the forefront of domestic cricket. Hosting a franchise in the new T20 competition enables the Club to continue to inspire future England and Yorkshire stars by continuing its investment at all levels of the game.

“With the increased number of matches set to take place from 2020, top class cricket will undoubtedly become more accessible to the region.”