Cricket: Thorpe Hesley High Green hoping for memorable weekend as they face Rotherham Town in cup final on home ground

Thorpe Hesley and High Green CC are preparing for what they hope will be a memorable weekend, when they host the prestigious Billy Oates Cup... and look to win it!

Andrew Fisher's table-topping side will walk out on home turf for the final against Rotherham Town, who are third in the same division and one of only three sides to beat Thorpe, this Sunday (12pm) at Smithywood Road.

Rotherham beat Hampole & Skelbrooke, Monk Bretton and Carribean to book their spot in the final, while Thorpe overcame Mexborough Athletic, Rockingham Colliery and local rivals Whitley Hall in an impressive semi-final win.

And, to a large extent whatever the result on Sunday, the day will be a success for Thorpe.

"It's a great achievement for us, to make the final of such a historic local competition," Fisher said.

"From a personal point of view it will be the first time I have played in the final, having lost at the semi-final stage a couple of times. To be here is testament to the performances of the players.

"To host the final is a great honour too, and down to the hard work that our volunteers have put in to improve the club in recent years - none more so than club chairman, first-team captain and groundsman Richard Taylor, assisted by Ashley Reynolds.

"Their hard work was instrumental in securing another huge coup for the club. We found out before the start of the season that we would host the final and there's no such thing as home advantage.

"But hopefully playing on familiar territory will be a bit of a bonus."

The Billy Oates Cup has been held since 1971, when City Surveyors CC were the inaugral winners. Thorpe Hesley CC, who later merged with High Green, were the winners in 1972.

And Rotherham second-team skipper Cameron McLean hopes his side's big-game experience will give them the edge on the day.

"We're all really looking forward to the final as we've had to work hard to get there. It should be a good game against Thorpe Hesley, who are in a similar run of form to ourselves," batsman McLean said.

"Obviously they'll have home advantage but we're full of confidence at the moment and have a good mix of exciting young talent alongside a few old heads in our side.

"Our first team reached the Whitworth Cup final last season and have been at the T20 finals day this year, so it's good for the whole club that we are getting through to these showpiece occasions."