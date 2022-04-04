Healy struck a sensational 170 in a 71-run victory over 2017 winners England as Australia reclaimed the title they won in 2013.

Her record-breaking masterclass was the highest ever individual score in an ODI World Cup final - women's or men's - overtaking fellow Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist's 149 against Sri Lanka in 2007.

Nat Sciver hit an excellent 148 not out in reply but England struggled to chase down Australia's mammoth total of 356 and were all out for 285.

Heather Knight of England reacts during the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Final match between Australia and England at Hagley Oval: Peter Meecham/Getty Images

Knight expressed her pride in England's performance and saluted Healy's stunning century.

"Very disappointed, I think, and really proud of Nat and the fact that she gave us a chance of winning, we unfortunately didn't have anyone with her to really maximise two set batters," Knight said.

"But I think credit to Australia, the way they played in a final was pretty amazing really, they made it very tricky for us to set fields.

"That innings by Alyssa was outstanding, one of the best I've certainly seen live, so disappointed but I think we can take a lot of pride in what we've done as a group and fought to be in this position and the way that we've fought tonight."

Knight also hailed Healy's ability to produce such an innings on the biggest stage. Healy was named both player of the match and the tournament after scoring successive centuries in the semi-final - 129 against the West Indies - and final.

"I think it's up there (with the greatest ODI innings in women's cricket), to do it in a final particularly is - I imagine - very special so it's one of the best that I've seen," the England captain said.