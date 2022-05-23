Bell tolls for Freiston LL in defeat to Boston

Richard Paul made a resolute 17.

Tim Bell took the first seven Freiston wickets, as the home side were bowled out in just 30 overs.

Freiston lost the toss, and were invited to bat, but quickly lost their first two wickets with just eight runs on the board.

Bell picked up his third wicket when he hung on to an excellent caught and bowled to dismiss Abdul Moeed for 8.

Sunil Panjwani made 10 before he was caught at mid off.

Richard Paul and Kev Manning took Freiston past the 50 run mark, but Paul was soon trapped LBW by Bell for a resolute 17.

Bell ended his spell with figures of 7 wickets for the loss of 38 runs, having ripped through Freiston’s line up.

Manning top scored for Freiston with an unbeaten 26.

However, he wasn’t able to find any support.

Martin Hodgson and Hassan Rahmani each picked up a wicket, before a run out ended the Freiston innings.

Ben Troops and Rowan Evans got Boston off to a good start with the bat as Freiston were unable to make early inroads.

The opening pair put on 55 before Evans was caught off an Abdul Moeed full toss by Richard Paul for 14.

Moeed also had Matthew Hood stumped by Zeeshan Saeed for 6.

However, but Troops made 44 to guide Boston to a comfortable victory.

The defeat moved Freiston down to 10th in the 12-team South Lincs and Border League Premier Division.

Freiston seconds lost out in a closely fought match at Boston thirds in the SLBL Division Two.

Guy Elsam top scored for Freiston with 43, but Freiston were disappointed not to make more that 111.

Freiston started well reducing Boston to 26-3, but Boston battled hard and made it to their victory target with just one wicket remaining.