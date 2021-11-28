Ashes test 'only 50/50' to go ahead in major venue as Covid fears escalate

The much-anticipated series, which starts on December 8 and will see Sheffield’s own Joe Root lead England, will see players isolate in strict bubble conditions and adapt to different conditions as they travel from state to state.

There are concerns not only on the travel of cricketing staff, but over that of broadcasters covering the series.

This has prompted fresh fears over the ability of Perth to hold the fifth test, scheduled to take place from January 14, admitted Western Australia chief executive Christina Matthews.

Joe Root takes a break from preparations for England's eagerly-awaited Ashes series in Australia.

“I'd probably say at the moment I'm 50/50,” she told ABC Radio. “I'd gone as high as 97 per cent but I've gone back to 50/50. We'll wait and see.”

The Western Australia state government would need to relax some restrictions for the Test to go ahead in Perth, as they have done for Australian Rules events in recent months.

“It's a matter of whether cricket can meet those demands or not," Matthews said.

“One of the difficulties for cricket is just the high level of technology that's needed around the broadcast and the number of people that are needed around the broadcast compared to an AFL (Australian Football League) broadcast.

“It's one thing getting the players in (but) it's another thing getting the people who have to broadcast.”