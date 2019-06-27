Cricket: Yorkshire sign West Indian star Nicholas Pooran for T20 Blast spell

West Indies Nicholas Pooran : David Davies/PA Wire.

Trinidad-born Pooran will play five games as an overseas signing for the Vikings, having surpassed the pre-requisite number of international appearances (15 over the preceding two years) during the West Indies’ ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup campaign.

The 23-year-old only made his ODI debut in Bridgetown against England in February this year, but has quickly established himself as one of the most explosive batsmen in limited-overs cricket.

Four years on from an horrific car accident which could have ended his career, he continues to rack up impressive numbers in T20 competitions around the world.

“I’m very excited to be joining Yorkshire,” he said.

“It will be a new and exciting experience for me. I just want to come over to this country and continue the good work I’ve been doing and learn from the whole experience.

“I’m determined to do my best for Yorkshire and perform as well as I know I can and contribute to some victories.

“It is hard work playing for different teams and still trying to be as professional as you can be. You’ve just got to adapt and learn about different people’s cultures and just try to be the best I can be for the team.

“I’m a really aggressive player, I strive to be exciting and I like to entertain the fans.”

Yorkshire director of cricket, Martyn Moxon, added: “He’s an excellent young talent and has done particularly well in T20 cricket and, although he is only available for a short period, we hope it will give us early impetus in the competition.

“It also gives us flexibility to see how Jonny Tattersall is travelling, having played every game this season. Jonny has now got three back-to-back Championship fixtures and only a couple of days between the end of the Somerset match and the start of the T20s.