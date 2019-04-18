Cricket: Yorkshire’s Harry Brook targets more one-day cup success after first century against Leicestershire

Young Yorkshire star Harry Brook has targeted more hundreds in the Royal London One-Day Cup ahead of today’s meeting with Warwickshire at Edgbaston.

The youngster scored his first one-day century for Yorkshire on Wednesday as they hammered Leicestershire Foxes, Gary Ballance also reaching three figures before new boy Mat Pillans took five wickets in a 213-run victory.

Yorkshire’s situation looked a little more perilous when they were reduced to 17/3 early on, before Brook and Ballance took control – aided by a late half-century from Jonny Tattersall.

And Brook, ahead of the trip to Birmingham, said: “That was a very good start.

“We didn’t start well as a batting unit, but myself and Gary tried our hardest to build a big partnership and got us to a decent total in the end.

“Tatts also played really nicely at the end. Then, the bowling was outstanding. We were really ruthless.

“The pitch did a tiny bit at the start to be fair. There was a bit of seam, although there wasn’t much swing.

“Getting hundreds is nice. I’m very happy. Hopefully I can go on and get a few more hundreds in this competition and see where we’re at in a few games.

“We’ve had a really good start to the season. A draw and win in the Championship and a win here, there’s good momentum going into the rest of this competition.”

Meanwhile, Yorkshire stars Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Adil Rashid and David Willey have been named in England’s preliminary squad for this summer’s home World Cup – but there is no place for bowler Jofra Archer.

Archer, though, will be handed the chance to force a way into the final squad after being called up for the forthcoming ODI series against Pakistan.

"It feels really overwhelming. It's hard to put the feeling into words," said Archer. "I didn't expect to ever be good enough to play for England until the last couple of years.”