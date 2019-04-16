Cricket: Yorkshire’s Duanne Olivier confident he can readdress the balance between bat and ball in Royal London One-Day Cup 

They say limited-overs cricket is generally a batsman’s game. But Yorkshire quick Duanne Olivier is confident he can secure some significant rewards during the forthcoming Royal London One-Day Cup.

The Vikings begin their latest North Group campaign against Leicestershire at Emerald Headingley tomorrow, starting at 11am.

South African fast bowler Olivier will make his one-day debut for the county having signed a three-year Kolpak contract in late February.

Olivier has impressed in his first two Championship matches, taking 11 wickets in all.

And Yorkshire are hoping his extra pace can be a real asset to them in 50-over cricket - as is the same with the Vitality Blast later in the summer.

The 26-year-old played his only two one-day internationals for South Africa in January.

Last year, he claimed 13 wickets from eight RL50 matches whilst playing as Derbyshire’s overseas player.

“I am very much looking forward to this competition,” he said.

“Last year with Derby I had a pretty good one-day season.

“For me, it’s just about sticking to basics. In the UK, guys like to come particularly hard at the bowlers in the first 10 overs. And that gives you more opportunities to take wickets.

“I don’t think you need to do something different every ball. If you stick to the basics you will get rewarded.”

Olivier took the new ball for Derbyshire last year, but did not in his ODIs for South Africa.

“I don’t mind taking the new ball,” he said. “At the death, also, it’s an area where I try to do better every time I play.

“It won’t always pay off at the death because you can easily travel the distance. But when you’re on song, good things can happen.”