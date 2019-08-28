Cricket: Sheffield side Parkhead take another step closer to title

Parkhead CC v De La Salle CC: Kieren O'Sullivan bats

They dismissed rivals and title hopefuls De La Salle for 146 (T Barney 41 C Turner 4-12) and eased to the inevitable win by 5 wickets (A Burkinshaw 47*).

Meanwhile up at Bracken Moor, home team Stocksbridge had to beat struggling Sheffield Collegiate IV to keep up the Stocksbridge title hopes.

However they were all out for 109, which Collegiate IV reached for the loss of 3 wickets.

These results mean that a win for Parkhead in their penultimate game – away at Hathersage next Saturday – will give Parkhead their 13th YDCL title. Totley Bent continue their fine season, making 162 all out (M Ali 58, S Fingas 4-29) and tumbling out Sheffield Medics for 85 (A Hussain 4-10).

This moves Totley Bent above De La Salle into third and just behind Stocksbridge. Bottom club Sheffield Civil Service scored 198-4 (H Younis 60 A Higgins 53), then dismissed Sheffield University Staff for 143 (C Pandya 61 L Hobbs 5-14).

Sheffield Centralians, just ahead of the Civil Service, made 143 all out against Hathersage, who fell just short to be all out for 131 (A Khan 4-34). These results mean that both Cents and Civil Service close the gap with the rest of the table, causing Medics, Collegiate and Staff to start looking nervously over their collective shoulders.

In Division Two, table topping Sheffield Transport sent back Parkhead II for just 73 and Transport duly drove to victory by 7 wickets.

Transport will gain Division One status for the first time in their history with a win in the local derby with Norton Woodseats II, who themselves must win to avoid relegation.

Telecom Sports stay second, but only just after being bowled out for 177 (P Babu 60 D Hadfield 5-37) at home against Bakewell.

But when Bakewell had reached 160-6, with plenty of overs left, sadly the match had to be abandoned due to sun glare and poor visibility (A Mays 50 J Madin 41). Grindleford really aren’t having any luck at all. Having lost more games than anyone else in the Division to the weather, last Saturday their match with Hollinsend II was cancelled due to burst drain on the ground.

Hallam III scored a handy 204-7 (M Ahmed 71 B Wyton 62 J Bagley 4-40) and then sent back Norton Woodseats for 72. This means that the race for promotion alongside Transport is a tight contest between Hallam III, Telecom Sports and Grindleford. Significantly, Hallam III entertain Telecom Sports next Saturday in a must win for both clubs. Hallam IVs veteran all-rounder James Ferguson had a good game at home to lowly Youlgrave Lodge. Firstly he snaffled 5-5 as Youlgrave Lodge stumbled to 99-7. Then he struck 72 not out in Hallam’s 10 wicket win, which condemns Youlgrave Lodge to a quick return to Division Three.

In Division Three, Walkley continue to head the table after making 203-7 (T James 80) and sending back Stocksbridge II for 105.

There was an absolute run-fest at Chesterfield III, whose 286 all out was utterly dominated by Ben Jenkins with 127 and Lauren Tuffrey’s 100 - her second century in the YDCL (B Gowrybalan 4-38 I Arun 4-71).

Sheffield Super Kings are known for their explosive batting and with opener Ramamoorthy Kodumudi hitting 102, a regal performance saw the Kings get to a 2 wicket win with a single ball remaining (B Gowrybalan 55 B Jenkins 4-77).

Super Kings are second, ten points behind Walkley and 3 points ahead of Sheffield University Staff II, who successfully chased Hathersage IIs 111 all out for the loss of 2 wickets (A Herath 48). A result that all but relegates Hathersage II. Richmond scored 179-6 (M Rose 62 C Turner 56*), then rolled over Ridgeway for 91 (R Tate 57 C Turner 5-29).

Also with Sheffield Centralians II being 91 all out in reply Baslow’s 132 (A Knowles 56), these two results all but end the promotion chances of both Ridgeway and Cents.

In Division Four, promotion seeking Hallam V scored 151-8 (E Ide 59), but division leaders Coal Aston III sealed their promotion with a 6 wicket win (S Cross 65).

De La Salle IIs promotion race appears to be run as they were skittled for just 59 (D Ram 4-17) by Sheffield Transport II, who went the win by 5 wickets and are now virtually assured of second spot.