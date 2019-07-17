Cricket: O’Sullivan in top form with bat and ball as De La Salle rise to summit of Yorkd and Derbys League

The front runners could not chase the total down, ending on 203-6 (J Hibbert 64*, S Perry 52). This let in De La Salle, who scored 185 (K O’Sullivan 81 S Atkin 4-19) at home to Sheffield Centralians, who were dismissed for 113 (K O’Sullivan 4-33). Salle now lead by Stocksbridge by eleven points, but this can change quickly – it’s only a couple of weeks ago that Stocksbridge had substantial lead over the rest. Sheffield Collegiate IV hit up 204-2, with veteran Chris Ash adding yet another ton, this time an undefeated 101 (C Stewart 40). However with title chasing Sheffield University Staff in a spot of bother on 76-3, the rain caused the match abandoned. Totley Bent were 121 all out (N Iqbal 45 T Wellman 4-40 C Nixon 4-26) to Parkhead, whose 4 wicket win moves them quietly and ominously up to third and ready to make an assault on the title. Hathersage made 170-7, Sheffield Medics passing this with 5 wickets in hand (S Rajebhosale 52* S Narra 43). In Division Two, Telecom Sports lost top spot as their 201-8 (P Babu 65 U Syed 40* G Lewis 6-39) was surpassed by Sheffield Transport for the loss of 8 wickets (J Slack 77 A Singh 49). This gives the lead back to Grindleford, who held Hallam IV to 130-9 (Jim Ferguson 41 W Gratton 6-17) and going on to the win by 5 wickets. Bakewell were sent back for 176 (M Baker-Pearce 42) by Norton Woodseats II, who ended well short on 129-9 (J Bagley 48 M Baker-Pearce 4-40).Hallam III totalled a handy 186 (E Butcher 5-36) but saw Parkhead II gain victory by 5 wickets (A Timms 55, T Jackson 48). Youlgrave Lodge mustered 119-8 (G Woolley 45 R Wells 4-27), Hollinsend II just getting there for the loss of 8 wickets (H Bell 69* P Williams 4-30).In Division Three, Walkley march on at the top of the table, bowling out Hathersage II for 134 (A Babu 4-23) and moving easily to a 6 wicket win.Chesterfield III managed just 80 all out, Sheffield University Staff II reached this with 3 wickets down to keep Staff second. Baslow were all out for 98 (R Dewsbury 4-27), Ridgeway making the runs with 3 wickets down. Sheffield Centralians II scored 155-8 and with Richmond on 142-9, rain precluded what could have been an exciting finish (M Rose 49 V Verma 5-39).Stocksbridge II scored only 131-9, but in turn Sheffield Super Kings were shot out for just 70.In the all Coal Aston derby, Division Four leaders Coal Aston III stormed to 277-5 (S Cross 71 G Kenworthy 62* T Robinson 53) and then overwhelmed Coal Aston IV for 104 all out (W Ross 41). Telecom II scored 168-8, Sheffield Civil Service II easing to the win by 6 wickets. Hallam V were 130 all out (D Lihinikadu 21-4), Sheffield Transport II passing this with 5 wickets down (P Rautiyal 66). Sadly Sheffield Collegiate V conceded their game with Chesterfield Barbarians, as did Hollinsend III in their game with De La Salle II, significant in that this keeps De La Salle II in second spot.