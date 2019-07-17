Cricket: O’Sullivan in top form with bat and ball as De La Salle rise to summit of Yorkd and Derbys League

On a day that started in sunshine and ended in match-threatening heavy showers, Sheffield Civil Service racked up 244-6 (D Whitby 96 ) against Division One leaders Stocksbridge.

By Mark Simmerson
Wednesday, 17 July, 2019, 15:25
Hallam CC v Grindleford CC Yorkshire and Derbyshire League

The front runners could not chase the total down, ending on 203-6 (J Hibbert 64*, S Perry 52). This let in De La Salle, who scored 185 (K O’Sullivan 81 S Atkin 4-19) at home to Sheffield Centralians, who were dismissed for 113 (K O’Sullivan 4-33). Salle now lead by Stocksbridge by eleven points, but this can change quickly – it’s only a couple of weeks ago that Stocksbridge had substantial lead over the rest. Sheffield Collegiate IV hit up 204-2, with veteran Chris Ash adding yet another ton, this time an undefeated 101 (C Stewart 40). However with title chasing Sheffield University Staff in a spot of bother on 76-3, the rain caused the match abandoned. Totley Bent were 121 all out (N Iqbal 45 T Wellman 4-40 C Nixon 4-26) to Parkhead, whose 4 wicket win moves them quietly and ominously up to third and ready to make an assault on the title. Hathersage made 170-7, Sheffield Medics passing this with 5 wickets in hand (S Rajebhosale 52* S Narra 43). In Division Two, Telecom Sports lost top spot as their 201-8 (P Babu 65 U Syed 40* G Lewis 6-39) was surpassed by Sheffield Transport for the loss of 8 wickets (J Slack 77 A Singh 49). This gives the lead back to Grindleford, who held Hallam IV to 130-9 (Jim Ferguson 41 W Gratton 6-17) and going on to the win by 5 wickets. Bakewell were sent back for 176 (M Baker-Pearce 42) by Norton Woodseats II, who ended well short on 129-9 (J Bagley 48 M Baker-Pearce 4-40).Hallam III totalled a handy 186 (E Butcher 5-36) but saw Parkhead II gain victory by 5 wickets (A Timms 55, T Jackson 48). Youlgrave Lodge mustered 119-8 (G Woolley 45 R Wells 4-27), Hollinsend II just getting there for the loss of 8 wickets (H Bell 69* P Williams 4-30).In Division Three, Walkley march on at the top of the table, bowling out Hathersage II for 134 (A Babu 4-23) and moving easily to a 6 wicket win.Chesterfield III managed just 80 all out, Sheffield University Staff II reached this with 3 wickets down to keep Staff second. Baslow were all out for 98 (R Dewsbury 4-27), Ridgeway making the runs with 3 wickets down. Sheffield Centralians II scored 155-8 and with Richmond on 142-9, rain precluded what could have been an exciting finish (M Rose 49 V Verma 5-39).Stocksbridge II scored only 131-9, but in turn Sheffield Super Kings were shot out for just 70.In the all Coal Aston derby, Division Four leaders Coal Aston III stormed to 277-5 (S Cross 71 G Kenworthy 62* T Robinson 53) and then overwhelmed Coal Aston IV for 104 all out (W Ross 41). Telecom II scored 168-8, Sheffield Civil Service II easing to the win by 6 wickets. Hallam V were 130 all out (D Lihinikadu 21-4), Sheffield Transport II passing this with 5 wickets down (P Rautiyal 66). Sadly Sheffield Collegiate V conceded their game with Chesterfield Barbarians, as did Hollinsend III in their game with De La Salle II, significant in that this keeps De La Salle II in second spot.

