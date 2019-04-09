Cricket: England captain Joe Root pleased by spirit Yorkshire showed in opener against Nottinghamshire

England captain Joe Root believes the character shown by Yorkshire, to draw their first game of the County Championship season against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge, will stand them in good stead for the rest of the county campaign.

Root scored a classy hundred, in a partnership of 253 with Gary Ballance, as Yorkshire claimed nine points from their opening fixture.

But Notts were in the ascendancy for much of the contest and Root hopes for better when Yorkshire travel to Hampshire for their next game, which begins on Thursday.

“Notts played all the cricket and might feel hard done by not to get more out of the game,” Root said.

“But it showed great character and fight to make sure we did get something.

“We’ll take that confidence forwards.

“It’s pleasing to come out of the game with something and to be not out at the end. You want to set the example if you like and try to use your experience.

“If I’m being honest I think I rode my luck on occasions, and credit has to go to Notts.

“I thought Gary played magnificently. He also had to take a bit of a barrage. He played it slightly differently to me, but it was just as effective.

“It was a crucial partnership, and it’s a good habit to get into at the start of the year.”