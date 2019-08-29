County athletes chase glory in English Championships
South Yorkshire athletes are expected to be among the medals at the English U17 and U15 Championships in Bedford this weekend.
Acacia Williams-Hewitt is expected to be strong in the U17 200m with Hallamshire team mate Lauren Foletti set to be prominent in the javelin.
Rotherham’s Melissa Coxon won bronze in the English Schools Championships and is expected to push for honours in the 300m hurdles.
Hallamshire duo Joel Vernon and Nathanial Dyas face tough opposition in the U17 200m and 400m respectively.
Reigning English U15 combined events champion both indoors and out Erin Lobey (Hallamshire) is expected to challenge strongly in both the shot and the long jump while multi-event team mate Chloe Bagshaw has opted for the hurdles.
Otherham Hallamshire athletes pushing for medals include Nandy Kihuya, who was lost only once this year in the 300m and that was a silver medal in the English Schools Championships.
Ruby Simpson chases the 1500m title while Emma Shipley opts for the 800m.
Doncaster Athletic Club’s Ava Jones runs in the 200m and team mate Callie Coates is out in the high jump. Chesterfield’s Hanna Moody will go out in the pole vault.