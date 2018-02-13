Cookson Park to stage big events

Have your say

The Sheffield Stars are gearing up for the 2018 season boosted with news that the Club has been selected to stage three prestigious meetings.

The British Individual Championships, will be held in the North/Scotland region for 2018 with Sheffield hosting the Under 16 Girls and Under 18 Finals, plus two semi-finals of the Open Championships.

These will take place on the August Bank Holiday Sunday.

Ed Morton (World Number 4 at Under 18) will hope to put home track knowledge to his advantage, in what will be his last year at Under 18 level.

Sheffield’s Cookson Park circuit will also stage the first round of the HSBC Elite Junior/Open Grand Prix (on 14th April) and round three of the Battletrax competition, when the North & Scotland team will face 2017 champions the East and South East region (on 24th June).

The Stars season will commence of Sunday 4th March when British Team Champions Wednesfield Aces will visit for a friendly.

Sheffield’s 2017 awards presentation took placed last weekend. Ed Morton taking home the top prize of rider’s rider.

Other awards went to Sam Haines (Wosskow Brown Junior Rider), Laura Watson (Margaret Birks Ladies Rider), Emily Morton (Steve Pearson Volunteer), Niall Morton (Junior Volunteer), Kielan Burton (Most Improved) and Nigel Howard (Rookie).