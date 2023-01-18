Steelers should be brimming with confidence again when they take to the ice on Saturday.

Matt Greenfield playing the puck. Pic by Dean Woolley

Last Saturday's home defeat at the hands of Guildford Flames was a painful one and by the end of last weekend, the Surrey side had extended their lead at the top of the EIHL table to three points.

But with 22 games left to play before the ribbons are attached to the league trophy, nobody is unduly concerned and spirits are high in the Sheffield camp.

Goalie Matt Greenfield believes the points deficit will be reduced saying: "There is a lot of hockey to be played.

Evan Mosey and Matt Greenfield in action

"We play Guildford another two times in March; if we take care of business we'll be alright.

"Every game is vital at this point of the season, we have 22 games left, you can't afford to drop points to anyone especially when the top is so tight."

Steelers have back-to-back home games against Glasgow Clan and Manchester Storm this coming weekend.

Greenfield, who has a 92.44 save percentage in league and Challenge Cup endeavours, said there had been obvious disappointment in the dressing room after the Flames' loss.

Matt Greenfield saves again

"It was one of those nights when we just couldn't buy one to get ahead," he said.

Asked if Guildford were the best team Steelers had played this season he answered: "All the teams are good, I think they are definitely fast they came at us really hard, they are a really good team and played a good game."

Teammate Brandon McNally says the Sheffield side has had a good vibe about it since the start of the 2022-23 season.

"We feel like we are going to win every game and that's a good feeling to have" said the winger.

"We are close to the top for a reason so we should have a little bit of confidence.

"We know it is going to come down to every game and we know it is going to come down to the end so we have just got to focus on our game.

"Whatever happens with other teams we cannot control, so we have got to win our games."

