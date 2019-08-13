Chesterfield's search for a first win of the season goes on after defeat to Woking

Woking's Ibrahim Meite opens the scoring.

Ibrahim Meite opened the scoring against the run of play, poking home a loose ball in the box before Dave Tarpey fired in a stunning free-kick – one which turned out to be the match winner.The Spireites started the game with intent as they looked eager to put their first win of the season on the board.

signing Liam Mandeville was once again a bright spark and came close to opening the scoring just five minutes in when he turned and got a shot away following a neat David Buchanan pass.

Last season’s top scorer Boden was a constant threat and was a toe away from putting Town in the lead on 15 following a Mandeville pass.

10 minutes later and those two were at it again. Mandeville’s cross-cum-shot deflected into Boden’s path but the forwards outstretched boot could only help the ball over the cross bar.

Woking looked to be growing frustrated as the half went on and Ibrahim Meite looked extremely lucky not to be taking an early shower after what looked like a deliberate elbow on Will Evans just before the half time whistle.

The second half begun just as the first ended with the Spireites looking ever threatening.

A Haydn Hollis delivery fell kindly for Boden but he blazed over from 10-yards when it possibly looked easier to score.

Those wasted chances proved damning just two minutes later when Woking took the lead in scrappy fashion from their first real attempt.

A deflected cross into the box pin-balled around multiple Town defenders before being poked home by that man Meite.

The Cards had their tails up following the opener and doubled their lead on the hour. A stunning free-kick from Tarpey nestled into the top corner leaving Jalal with no chance.

Sheridan responded by using all three substiutions within quick fashion and they eventually paid off in the 86th minute when Jay Sheridan whipped in an excellent free-kick that Boden poked home.

Five minutes added time were signalled at the end of regulation but it wasn’t enough to save the game for Town.