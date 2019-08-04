Charlie Edwards faces KO king in second defence of world title

Charlie Edwards

Edwards – fighting out of the Steel City gym in Darnall under Grant Smith – eased past Spain’s Angel Moreno in his first defence in March, building on his brilliant unanimous points win to claim the title from Cristofer Rosales last December.

And now he faces the test of mandatory contender Martinez on August 31 at London’s O2 Arena.

Mexico’s Martinez stopped the highly rated Andrew Selby in five rounds in their final eliminator for Edwards’ crown earlier this year, extending his recent run to 11 stoppages from 14 victories.

And Edwards is expecting Martinez to come in all guns blazing when they meet later this month.

“He’s a very tough Mexican who can bang with both hands,” said Edwards.

“His record shows that he’s a massive puncher and we saw that in his last fight against Andrew Selby.

“He got him out of there in the fifth round and was hurting him on a number of occasions. He’s coming to bring it and he’s going to try and rip that WBC title off me.

“This is his World Cup final.“He’s going to put it all on the line. He’s going to be coming hard and fast from early to try and put me under pressure, but I believe my boxing skills and the experience that I’ve gained throughout my short pro career will see me through.

“I expect to have a punch perfect performance. I believe that he will bring out the very best in me. “Timing is everything, I believe this is my era. I have arrived at my destination at the right time and I’m loving the journey.

“This is another legacy fight for me, and I believe that I will build a great legacy.

“To fight your mandatory challenger on one of the biggest cards in British boxing this year is brilliant because it showcases my skills around the world.”