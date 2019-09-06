'Chansiri is sorting Brexit' - Sheffield Wednesday fans react to club's press conference announcement amid manager speculation
Sheffield Wednesday have announced that they're holding a press conference today at 16:00, sparking Owls fans to speculate over the upcoming news on social media.
By Richie Boon
Friday, 06 September, 2019, 13:02
By the looks of things, the club could be set to reveal their new manager, with Garry Monk, Danny Cowley, and Lee Bullen the current front-runners with the bookies. Here’s how Wednesday fans are reacting to the news...