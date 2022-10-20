One of the biggest darting competitions of 2023, the Premier League of Darts, is set for its return next year. Including 18 nights of darting drama, including one which will be held in Sheffield. The Premier League of Darts in 2023 kicks off at The SSE Arena in Belfast on Thursday, February 2 and will make its mark in Yorkshire when it is hosted at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield in May.

The Sheffield night is scheduled to take place on Thursday, May 11 in 2023. The event sees the return of world class competition, featuring all of the best darters in the world as they take to the oche for £1,000,000 of prize money, with the winner taking £275,000 back home with them.

This is the second-biggest prize pot of the season, with only the World Darts Championship offering a higher payout. Michael van Gerwen continued his resurgence as he claimed his record-equalling sixth Premier League title in last year’s iteration. The Dutchman defeated Joe Cullen 11-10 in the final, which was held on Play-Offs night at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin in June.

But as official details for the 2023 competition continue to be confirmed, who will be the hero on Night 15 of the Premier League of Darts in Sheffield and take a step further to claiming the coveted title? Here is everything you need to know about how to get tickets.

How can I get tickets to the Premier League of Darts 2023 in Sheffield?

The PDC are already in the process of releasing tickets to darting fans across the globe for each of the Premier League dates in 2023. Tickets first went on sale for Night 15 in Leeds to PDCTV Annual Members at 12pm on Monday, October 17 2022.

If you wish to take advantage of this benefit, you can sign up as a PDCTV Annual Member via the official website . It is priced at £49.99 for a year’s subscription.

Any remaining tickets for the Sheffield date will then go on general sale at 12pm on Thursday, October 20. For further ticket information, visit the PDC Tickets website . Tickets will also be available for purchase via Ticketmaster . Visit the website for more information . The Utilita Arena presale has already finished.

Ticket prices are the same across the board for the Premier League. Tabel seat tickets are priced at £42 to £50, while tiered seat entry will cost you between £25 and £27 per person.

Premier League of Darts 2023 full fixtures schedule

The following is a full list of all the important dates for the Premier League of Darts campaign in 2023:

February

2 - SSE Arena, Belfast

9 - Cardiff International Arena, Cardiff

16 - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

23 - 3Arena, Dublin

March

2 - Westpoint, Exeter

9 - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

16 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

23 - Utilita Arena, Newcastle

30 - Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin (Germany)

April

6 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

13 - The Brighton Centre, Brighton

20 - Rotterdam Ahoy, Rotterdam

27 - First Direct Arena, Leeds

May

4 - AO Arena, Manchester

11 - Utilita Arena, Sheffield

18 - P&J Live, Aberdeen

25 - The O2, London (Play-Offs Night)

