Busy Marritt backs wife’s Gold Coast bid

Sheffield badminton veteran Alex Marritt revealed that he entered three different events on day one of the Scottish Open Grand Prix in order to help his wife qualify for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The 39-year-old member of Abbeydale Park Badminton Club played alongside wife Cristen in the mixed doubles, losing out to Scottish duo Ciar and Caitlin Pringle, before being defeated in the men’s singles but progressing in the men’s doubles.

Being one of the older players at the tournament Marritt could be forgiven for being tired after a gruelling schedule, but is clearly enjoying playing at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow.

“So I’ve had quite a few games today!” said Marritt. “I’m playing all three events a little bit to help one of the juniors in the doubles (Nathan Rossiter), and playing with my wife (Cristen Marritt) to put her in the mix to qualify for the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, and then singles just for me!

“This event and the next week are the last ones in the qualifying window so hopefully she’ll know quite soon – she’s doing really well in terms of rankings so fingers crossed she’ll get selected.”

After exiting the mixed doubles tournament, Marritt’s marathon day saw him knock out Mark Brady and Ciar Pringle in the singles, before losing to Irishman Joshua Magee 21-15, 21-11.

But he and junior teammate Rossiter, 19, beat Jack MacGregor and Pringle 21-14, 21-14 in the men’s doubles.

