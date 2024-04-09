BRSCC Snetterton: Halley delivers best results so far to secure double top ten finishes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following the exhilarating round one event at Silverstone, Halley arrived at Snetterton with the engine suspected down on power but still improved his lap times throughout the morning's qualifying session resulting in eighth on the grid for race one setting a time of 2.24.794.

Heading into race one, Halley launched the car off the start as the lights turned green and pursued the front seven Mazda MX5’s ahead of him into the first corner.

Halley soon found himself exchanging places with Pete Smith and later, skilfully, avoiding Jack Warry’s spin at Nelson corner as the Mazda's followed each other nose to tail throughout the race.

Halley continued to gain pace with each lap that passed by and once again managing to avoid a collision between Jake Paice and Jamie Turner at Coram corner that could have easily put Halley out of the race.

As the convoy of Mazda's transitioned into the final laps of the race, Halley fought with Nick Le Doyen for fifth position exchanging paintwork as they danced into each final corner towards the chequered flag, but Nick Le Doyen defended well, and Halley had to settle for sixth position.

Riding on confidence from his result in race one Halley was eager to get on the podium in race two. Starting from sixth on the grid, Halley got off to another great start challenging the front runners ahead of him eventually passing Jack Warry and ex Porsche driver Jonathan Greensmith as the three battled hard in the early stages of the race.

Next in-line for the overtake was Nick Le Doyen who defended position keeping Halley behind but in doing so allowed Jake Paice to move up two places by weaving between the pair.

After passing Nick Le Doyen, Halley was too far back to challenge Pete Smith for sixth position and knowing that there was plenty of separation between himself and the rest of the Mazda field, Halley focused on his own race and bringing the car home to finish seventh overall.

Halley said: '’What a weekend! The car was a little down on power going into qualifying, but once the Close Racing team worked their magic, the car felt great. My best weekend so far with P6 and P7 finishes, I'm confident I'll be on the podium soon enough. A huge thanks to Close Racing, Matt my Marketing and PR Manager and finally Miscarriage for Men who do some really great work supporting men through pregnancy loss.’’

The 2024 BRSCC Downforce Radio Mazda MX-5 Clubman Championship season continues at Oulton Park on 25th May. For more information on the championship and how to take part, visit the BRSCC website at BRSCC Downforce Radio Mazda MX-5 Clubman Championship .