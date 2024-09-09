Brown confident ‘it’s still in our hands’ despite loss to Bradford Bulls.

Sheffield Eagles fell to a 12-30 home defeat against Bradford Bulls as the West Yorkshire side completed the league double over their Yorkshire rivals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tries from Alex Foster and Matty Marsh weren’t enough in the Eagles’ penultimate home game as the Bulls took home the two points.

Sheffield now sit seventh but level on points with 5th placed York and 6th placed Featherstone as the charge for the playoffs heats up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, despite being dissapointed with the loss coach Simon Brown believes that there are positives that can be taken from the defeat.

Sheffield Eagles players tackle during match against Bradford Bulls.

“Yeah dissapointed, similar to last week really we put ourselves in a position [were] we could get something out of the game but we weren’t clinical enough turning over on play two when they went down to twelve men we just didn’t capitalise on it

“[It’s] positive that we found a way back in that first half as much as we did the second but yeah dissapointed 100%.”

Despite an early chance for Cory Aston, Bradford opened the scoring through a Jordan Lilley penalty goal which was then backed up by an effort by Sam Hallas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 100 metre interception try from Bradford’s Jayden Okunbur added a second to the Bulls’ tally but Alex Foster’s fourth try of the second brought the game to within 6 points heading into the break.

A second penalty goal for Lilley gave Bradford some breathing space before Romain Franco got his own name to the visitors score sheet.

Matty Marsh gave Sheffield the response they needed to bring themselves back into the game as he crossed over with seven minutes remaining.

However, it was too little too late for the home side as a late brace from Jorge Taufua ensured the West Yorkshire side claimed their second victory of the season against the Eagles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Eagles now have three matches remaining in the regular season with next weekend’s match against 6th placed Featherstone proving there are still chances left.

“We need a big week this week, it’s still in our hands we’ve got three massive games left we need to attack them theres no two ways about that”

“[Featherstone’s] not going to be easy by any means but we need to go there confident and we need to go there and have our fair share of the ball and we need to get back to doing what we need to do.”