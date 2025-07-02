Breaking the Mould: Charlie Webster’s Journey in Sport & Media

Born and raised in Sheffield, Charlie Webster’s early years in South Yorkshire laid the foundation for a trailblazing career in broadcasting. From a young age, she developed a deep passion for sport and storytelling—an ambition that would later see her become a prominent voice in global media.

Over the years, Charlie has become a familiar face and voice across the sporting world, covering events such as the Olympics, Tour de France, and Paralympics.

Breaking new ground, she became the first female boxing presenter for Sky Sports and has since become an inspiration to many aspiring female motivational speakers, thanks to her openness about adversity and mental health.

In this exclusive interview with The Champions Speakers Agency, Charlie—now regarded among the UK’s top Media & Journalism speakers—shares how she overcame barriers in a male-dominated industry, the resilience behind her success, and why sport remains central to her advocacy for wellbeing.

Q: As the first woman to host a heavyweight world title fight, how did it feel to break new ground in what was traditionally seen as a male-dominated sport?

Charlie Webster: “It felt amazing to host the heavyweight world title fight and actually be the first woman to do so—and actually, the first woman to work in boxing globally, because I wanted to do that from a very young age.

“I was a massive boxing fan. I used to read—like, I’ve still got loads of Muhammad Ali books. I used to read his books from such a young age. I don’t even know why. And I just really loved it.

“And I think I loved it because, to me, it’s probably more about what the stories were off the ring and out of the ring. But I just felt like it’s so much strength, and I just love the sport.

“And I still do. I still train. In fact, I’ve got a boxing gym just down the road. And I don’t know, I just was so passionate about the skill of boxing, about the mental side of it and the amazing human stories—and the fact that you can use a boxing ring as a tool and as a voice, no matter who you are.

“Somebody like Muhammad Ali, or—it’s a great place for people that... it gives opportunities to people that maybe haven’t had them from a young age.

“And so when I did that, I was like, oh my gosh, because I remember when I was a child, and I was like, I’d love to stand by the ring and be behind the microphone. And I think I just planted that in my head.

“But the other reason why is when I first opened the door into a certain person’s office and said, I’d really love for you to give me an opportunity on your boxing team—I was already part of that network. I was already doing really well there.

“And then I trained in boxing. I’d been in the ring. I fought. I just was so passionate about it and knew it so well. And this person is in a job now, but the head of that network said to me, “No, boxing isn’t ready.”

“And then, like, “The boxing world isn’t ready for a woman.” I was like—for a woman to talk about boxing, something that women didn’t talk about.

“And I was like, this is before the Olympic Games in 2012. It was before women were allowed to box in the Olympics, which Nicola Adams went and did and won gold—which is incredible.

“And then I was like, what do you mean? I was kind of shocked at the same time. I was so used to those attitudes, in a way. And then I was like, yeah, but why does it mean that because I’m a woman, I don’t know or can’t talk about boxing?

“In fact, if I look at the team, I’m the one who trains in it and knows it so well. I learned how to commentate. I learned how to score—all these things. But I also trained in it.

“I knew the sport. I was so passionate about it. And I was like, why can’t—there are women boxers. There are pro boxers. At the time, there were professional female boxers, even though it’s grown so much now.

“And so I remember walking out of the office and shutting the door and being like—I genuinely was—I don’t even mind saying it—I genuinely was like, this...

“And I remember walking out of the office, and it was like holding a red rag to a bull because I was just like, I’m going to prove you wrong. And I just tried. And I tried. And I tried so hard to show that, you know, I knew boxing.

“Because I did a little bit of boxing when I was presenting Sky Sports News, so whenever there was a boxing segment, I’d make sure I asked to present it.

“And then, when women were allowed to box in the Olympic Games, I used the opportunity to say, “Well, can I cover the women then?”

“At the same time, I was like, “Well, you might as well let me cover the men too.” And then it grew from there. So I think there’s a massive message in that—if somebody says you can’t do something, it doesn’t mean they’re right.”

Q: Sports presenting is known for being competitive and often exclusionary—how did you navigate the challenges and break into the industry?

Charlie Webster: “I think what I did was I just never gave up. So I had so many people turn around and say—I mean, I was tall, and I was, like, very blonde then (I’m not now).

“And I think people looked at me and were like, “She doesn’t know what she’s talking about.” That horrible—I hate it so much—the horrible stereotype where it’s like, you’re judged on the way you look, no matter how you look.

“You’re judged on it. And it’s like, hang on—see past the book cover. And I think also I had a really broad Yorkshire accent then as well.

“And I think people were like—I did get rejected so many times. And also, there were so many times that I went for things, and they were like, “Oh, we don’t want a woman.”

“So I’m like, oh my gosh. But these are things I couldn’t change. I can’t change the way I look. I can’t change that I’m a woman. I can’t change the fact that I’m from Yorkshire.

“And all these things are my assets. So what people might say is you are negative—don’t forget that. Yes, that might be one person’s opinion, but it might be another reason—it might be another person’s reason that they actually want to work with you.

“It is quite a tough industry. And I think what I did was I made contacts, and I put myself out there because I didn’t have any contacts. I didn’t have any money. I didn’t know anybody.

“I’m not somebody’s daughter that works in this industry. I didn’t even know anybody in London. I moved to London with nothing and did not know anybody.

“And I just started to make contacts and started to plug away—put myself on courses. I put myself on a journalism course.

“I used other jobs to pay my way. Like, I worked as a personal trainer and taught fitness to try and pay. I did modelling as well.

“And I just kept on striving, kept on learning my craft—which is really important. Learn your craft. Make sure you know what you’re talking about.

“And that’s how I got into sports forecasting because I remember going up for my very first job, and I got the job.

“But I think it was over 1,000 people went for the job. And I remember somebody saying to me, “You should go for this job.” And it was in football.

“I knew football like the back of my hand. I’ve been in a football game since I was a child. I played football, and it was my love. Like, I was brought up in Sheffield—it’s a huge footballing city.

“And I remember going up for this interview, and I walked in, and I was the only one wearing—I was wearing a pair of jeans.

“I remember exactly: a pair of jeans, a white T-shirt, and I’d got massive high heels on, long blonde hair. And I walked in, and I was like, “Oh my gosh.”

“Like, everybody was wearing a suit. Everybody was at least ten years older than me. And I probably spotted two other women—and everybody else was a man.

“And I nearly walked out. Like, I very nearly walked out. “I’m not going to get this. I’m not good enough. All these people are better than me.”

“And I think just—even though you have those voices—just ignore them. Just do it because you never know what might happen.

“And it turns out I got the job. And I got the job not because—I don’t know, like—I obviously wasn’t wearing a suit, but not because of all those things.

“And obviously, you do have to make sure you dress how you want to be perceived and all these kinds of things.

“But at the same time, they gave me the job because I knew my stuff. Like, I was the one person in there that—I could talk about football all day long because it is my passion.

“And also, I think because I thought I wasn’t going to get it, I wasn’t kind of scared like this. And I just talked.

“And yeah, I ended up getting the job. And then I kind of pushed on from there, really. And there’s so many times that there’s things that I worked so hard for, and it didn’t happen.

“But then there are so many things I’ve worked so hard for that have happened. And I think that’s important to remember.”

This exclusive interview with Charlie Webster was conducted by Chris Tompkins of The Motivational Speakers Agency.