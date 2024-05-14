Bramall Lane named the Premier League's best away day in new study

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the conclusion of the Premier League season this weekend, a new study has ranked Premier League away days based on several factors - and Sheffield United can finally taste victory as Bramall Lane claims the title of the best away day.

Fans are constantly arguing that their team has the nicest stadium or the best fans, and with the conclusion of the 2023/2024 season upon us, a new study has revealed the Premier League’s best away day - it’s fantastic news for anyone who supports a team in the north.

Research by football betting tips, predictions and news site, Footy Accumulators, looked at a handful of factors to provide a total score out of 100, including the cost of pies, number of pubs and sports bars within one mile of the stadium, amount of independent burger and pie shops, and the novelty of the number of fancy dress shops within the vicinity.

Sheffield United may have the worst Premier League defence of all time, but their total of 73.5 sees them crowned the best away day in the Premier League. Its food and drink prices are some of the lowest in the league, whilst its proximity to the city centre and number of amenities for food and drink all rank high and ensure that travelling fans will have a good trip.

The Premier League clubs with the best away day

Bramall Lane is just 0.9 miles from the official city centre of Sheffield, and there are 174 pubs and 37 sports bars within a mile of the ground, by far the most. Away fans have celebrated victories with pints that cost an average of £3.57 and with six fancy dress shops nearby, it is easy for visitors to end the season in style.

Burnley may also be going down with the Blades, but their total of 73.2 sees them achieve the second-best away day. Turf Moor is home to the cheapest pie in the Premier League at £3.00, and the pubs in the local area have the lowest average price at £3.54 a pint. There are five fancy dress shops nearby and the stadium is located just 0.4 miles from the centre of Burnley.

Luton are third, with the second highest number of burger and pie shops located within a mile of the stadium. Hotels near Kenilworth Road were just £81 a night, and a pint in nearby pubs is available for just £3.61. The Hatters received a score of 68.4 and were one of two clubs in the south of England that finished in the top half of the study.

In fourth is Newcastle United, the Magpies are the club located nearest to the centre in the league which helps give them a total of 62.9. St James’ Park has 128 pubs in a one mile radius of the ground as well as 19 burger and pie shops. There are also 50 cash machines, so fans will find it easy to navigate around the city.

Wolverhampton Wanderers complete the top five with a score of 56.1. Hotels are available for just £101 a night, pies cost £3.60 and pints average £3.74, which allows fans to enjoy a cheap evening following the game.

At the other end of the table West Ham finishes last with a score of just 21.7, which is by far the worst score. Pies are the most expensive in the league at the London Stadium at £5.00, and a hotel will cost around £201 a night. The Emirates Stadium is the second worst away day due to soaring prices, scoring 31.1.

Manchester City are the lowest-ranked northern club and sit in 18th with a score of 32.5 narrowly seeing them above the Gunners. The lack of food and drink establishments near the Etihad Stadium hampered them. Manchester United have finally got the better of their rivals but don’t fare much better with a total score of 45.9 which puts them in 13th.

A spokesperson for Footy Accumulators commented on the study: “The build up to an away day provides a great feeling of excitement for fans, and our study shows that it is in fact the three sides likely to be relegated that are the best in the league.