Young Sheffield champion boxer Sunny Edwards ‘can rule the world’

Sheffield boxing trainer Grant Smith believes Sunny Edwards will further his brand as one of the world's best super flyweight's tomorrow night.

The 22-year-old Heeley man defends his World Boxing Organisation European title at 115 pounds at the historic York Hall, Bethnal Green, against Liverpool's Ryan Farrag.

Edwards has just eight fights on his record, compared to Farrag's 22 but has still been installed as favourite.

There were heated scenes at Thursday's weigh in, with threats and abuse being traded. Trainer Grant Smith said: "Farrag was trying to get under Sunny's skin, but Sunny is too smart and confident to fall for that.

"He is defending champion and favourite to win. He’s ranked at number 14 in the world and is good enough to be fighting for a world title now. British, Commonwealth - anything like that, we'd take it. We just take whatever fight comes our way.

“Sunny and his brother Charlie are the most promising boxers coming out of Sheffield - we are negotiating a big fight for Charlie and the future is great for them both."

Sunny has been at the Steel City gym five years.

"He's still only a baby now - he makes super flyweight easily and has got eight years or more left in him.

"He's also selling a lot of tickets in Sheffield - altogether he's sold £7,500's worth."

Edwards was from Croydon but has put down roots in the steel city.

*Another unbeaten Sheffield fighter, central area welterweight champion Andrew Tomlinson is in Fuerteventura, sparring with Kell Brook.

Brook's camp, ahead of a December fight, has attracted media attention all over the world, following the uncertainty over his relationship with trainer Dom Ingle.