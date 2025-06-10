Young Sheffield boxer struck by second career blow

Mikey Harrison is reeling from a second unwanted shock to his fledgling boxing career.

Last year, the Ridgeway, Sheffield, light heavyweight had to pull out of a Dennis Hobson show in the dream Caribbean holiday destination of the Cayman Islands, because of sudden illness.

Last week, he discovered that the Hobson show he'd been booked to compete on this coming Saturday at Skate Central, Sheffield, had been postponed.

He'd only boxed four rounds since October.

Injuries to a couple of competitors on the bill had forced Fightzone to pull the show.

A new date of July 19 has now been set for the event, which will be headlined by the IBO World Flyweight contest between Worksop's Nicola Hopewell and Marie Connan.

Harrison, aged 21, said he had been "devastated" after working hard in an eight-week camp, sparring the likes of another Worksop fighter, Cole Blair.

The Sheffielder (3-0-0) is a personal trainer by trade, but had made all the usual sacrifices over two months to be ready to fight Tobie Vermeire.

Mikey Harrison Pic courtesy of Richard Bierton rbiphotography

"It is part of the game and there is nothing you can do" he said "but when you first hear a show has been cancelled, you don't see it that way.

"I believe that I was in a career-best shape and form.

"I am always training anyway, but you step it up over eight weeks, I did 11 or 12 sessions a week, and obviously had to watch everything you eat.

"On top of that is the mental side of it, where you are visualising what you have to do, and that can be draining.

Nicola Hopewell Pic courtesy of Richard Bierton rbiphotography

"It is like playing Jenga - everything is ok until one piece comes out and it all falls down.

"I am still devastated to be honest, but you have to try and put it behind you."

The first step to making himself feel better was a Kentucky Fried Chicken meal - but now he's back on his nutritional diet.

"I am hoping to be on the July 19 show, but I'd actually like to box before that. I feel ready for it" said Harrison, who is trained by John Fewkes at Gleadless.

The postponement of the show was an even bigger blow for Hopewell, who, after just eight fights, was preparing to fight Marie Connan for her world title.

She posted online: "Absolutely gutted to announce my fight and the full show on June 14 has been postponed until Saturday July 19.

"As a fighter this is extremely frustrating as this week was the last week of hard graft, weight was on point, and I felt ready to go.

"This is the frustrating side of boxing but we keep going."

Another Sheffield fighter, super welterweight Mason Dickinson, had the same disappointment but will face Doncaster journeyman Sam Kirk at Skate Central next month.