Would Barnsley beat Sheffield in a Simpson v Cameron fight?

Dennis Hobson has some tough-talking points for the boxing public in his Star column today.

Fans might not always agree with him, but the Sheffield promoter makes for interesting reading.

Here's today's Question and Answer session.

There has been talk about Liam Cameron in a South Yorkshire derby fight with Callum Simpson. If it ever happens, who wins?

Callum Simpson! Liam’s got a granite chin but he got caught with a peach of a punch by Ben Whittaker.

If you watch the flurry, it was the second shot on the top of the head that disoriented him.

The referee (Howard Foster) is my friend and he’s got a good reputation, but I’ve seen him step in a few times too early, with the obvious one being the Froch vs Groves fight (2013.)

He could have given him a standing count because he dipped but his hands were up.

Callum Simpson v Ahorgah Pic courtesy of Boxxer

Liam might have come back but he didn’t complain. I don’t understand Liam’s mentality, but have always said he can fight.

I’ve already seen more of a rounded fighter in Callum Simpson than Liam, though, and that’s why I’d pick him to win.

I do like Callum and I rate him, I think he’s got a lot of star quality and he’s up there as one of the brightest kids in British boxing, a bit like Whittaker. He’s up there in that sort of category.

There are big shows coming up at football stadiums in Barnsley and Doncaster over the next couple of months - is Sheffield getting left behind?

Liam Cameron v Ben Whittaker media event Photo credit Lawrence Lustig BOXXER

Well, boxing goes around in cycles, doesn’t it?

The Ingles used to turn out champions, one after the other.

There’ll never be another Brendan Ingle but there are some great trainers in Sheffield.

John Fewkes has got 30-odd kids signed as amateurs, with some transitioning into the pro game.

John Fewkes and a young boxer

Rob Riley is bringing kids through, Grant Smith has got a decent stable and Junior Witter has got one or two good kids coming through.

Like I say, there won’t be another Brendan, but the next generation of trainers for me are people like John and Rob. It’s amazing what John’s doing with the kids in that gym, it's fantastic and Rob is starting to do the same.

They’re both producing some decent fighters and pros. I do believe we’ll get some more champions in the next few years.

Do you have any Sheffield shows planned for the near future?

Yes, June 14 at Skate Central [Fightzone Arena].

Billy Pickles will defend his Commonwealth title and I’ve got a British title pencilled in between Harvey Horn and Craig Derbyshire.

I was hoping Nicola Hopewell would also fight for the IBO world title but I couldn’t agree terms with her management which is a big disappointment because I’ve done a lot of work to get her a world title opportunity.

Somebody else will now probably benefit from that world title shot, which is a shame for Nicola.

I was the best fit for Nicola, with what we’re doing in Sheffield, but that’s boxing!

We’ll also have Mikey Harrison, Mason Dickinson and one or two other kids other kids on the show, which will be shown on Fightzone.

So, it’ll be another cracking night of local boxing for Sheffield.