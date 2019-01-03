World title unification fight looms for Sheffield champion Charlie Edwards

Charlie Edwards has opened the door to a world championship unification battle.

The Beighton fighter captured the treasured WBC title at flyweight on December 22, beating Cristofer Rosales at the O2 Arena, London.

It was a mind-blowing achievement for the 25-year-old Steel City gym boxer.

But he is happy to put his title on the line, after overtures from the holder of the IBF version, Moruti Mthalane, a veteran from South Africa.

Mthalane defended his title on New Year's Eve in Macao, against Masahiro Sakamoto of Japan and, at 36, wants another legacy fight on his record.

“Before I retire, it will be very much an honour to get a unification, especially the WBC. When I started boxing I wanted to be a WBC champion so Charlie Edwards has got that title that I’ve been wanting for so long,” said Mthalane, on ringtv.com.

“I’ll be very happy if me and Charlie Edwards can fight for a unification before the end of the year.”

Colin Nathan, trainer of Mthalane - no. 1 rated flyweight by The Ring magazine - likes the idea of a contest with the Sheffield man.

“I think the match-up could potentially be a classic," he said. Edwards immediately posted on social media: "Let’s get it done" - so there is another epic fight contract to be inked, soon, hopefully. He has "New Year, new goals" in mind, he says.

The 5ft 6ins Surrey born boxer has a W14 L1 record and is only at the start of what could be a long and successful career, under trainer Grant Smith.

He has only boxed once in Sheffield - at the Arena against Mikheil Soloninkini on the Kell Brook v Jo Jo Dan show in March 2015.