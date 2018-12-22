World title glory made in Sheffield for Charlie Edwards

Sheffield is once again home to a world champion after Charlie Edwards claimed the WBC flyweight title with a stunning performance against Cristofer Rosales.

Beighton-based Edwards comfortably out-pointed champion Rosales at London’s O2 Arena to claim a world title at his second attempt.

The 25-year-old arrived in Sheffield a year ago to join younger brother Sunny at Grant Smith’s Steel City gym.

It is a move he has credited with putting him on the path to the WBC title, refining his skills with close attention from Smith in the Darnall gym.

And he put that into practice on Saturday night with a classy performance to take verdicts of 118-110, 117-111 and 116-112 on the three scorecards.

Such scoring was reflective of a strong display in which he demonstrated great skill, moving in and out, throwing combinations and countering superbly, while standing up to vicious body shots from the Nicaraguan opponent.

A bad cut to Edwards’ head in the seventh gave Rosales fresh impetus and the two men exchanged until the end of what was a pulsating contest.

Edwards was emotional in the aftermath of his victory, dedicating his title to his mum who has been suffering from illness.

He said: "That's for you Mum, when she was ill she told me never to give up on my dream. I never stopped believing. I want to unify the division next, I'm ready for anyone and everyone."

Meanwhile in Manchester, Doncaster’s Jason Cunningham put up a game effort in defeat to former world amateur champion Michael Conlan.

Two judges scored the contest 97-92 and one the other awarded a 98-92 margin with Belfast fighter Conlan always on top.

But that scoring did not take away from a battling performance from two-weight Commonwealth champion Cunningham, who never looked like having his night ended early by an opponent tipped for big things.

Conlan had a point deducted for repeated low blows and was put through a far from comfortable night by Cunningham, who moved up to featherweight for the contest but is set to campaign back at super bantamweight in the future.