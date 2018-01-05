World champion Jamie McDonnell unveils plans for charity foundation

Jamie McDonnell has unveiled plans to launch a charitable foundation in his name in order to give back to Doncaster.

The WBA bantamweight champion has put together a team to achieve a seven-point plan this year which will see the creation of several projects designed to tackle social issues in his hometown.

McDonnell will work with Dons chief executive Carl Hall and Club Doncaster to bring plans into fruition.

In a statement, the Hatfield fighter wrote: “I’m excited to announce that 2018 will see the launch of the Jamie McDonnell Foundation.

“For those that know me, my biggest motivation in boxing has been to earn enough money to provide for my family.

“This still remains a priority, however the launch of the foundation will allow me to have a closer relationship with the charitable work and social issues which are important to me.

“Me and my foundation team have ambitious but achievable plans for 2018.

“We are working with Club Doncaster with further announcements coming soon.”

Part of the Foundation will see the launch of the JMcD Boxing Academy in central Doncaster and McDonnell will also work with a minimum of three existing boxing clubs in the town.

He also plans to create a minimum of three community projects and work in at least five secondary schools in the town through motivational speaking.