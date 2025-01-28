Workaholic Callum Simpson targeting Liam Cameron after Wembley duel
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Now, having been granted only a couple of week's notice, he's ready to go again, putting his Commonwealth belt on the line against Ghana's Elvis Ahorgah at Wembley Arena on Saturday.
If that heady schedule is not enough, Barnsley's top boxer is still talking about fighting Sheffield's Liam Cameron, at Oakwell football stadium in the Summer.
He'll have to come through the Ahorgah test first, of course.
But there is no end to the athlete's ambition and desire to fill his favourite ground.
And filling more than 20,000 seats would be easier if he was to pitch in with Cameron, the Manor fighter enjoying a late-career high.
“I’ve known Liam years, and have been sparring him since I was 19 or 20 when he was Commonwealth champion. We’ve had some great rounds" Callum, 28, told The Ring magazine.
“He’s a light-heavyweight at the moment but he has said before he would make super-middleweight for that fight.
"I promised him a British title defence this time last year. We had been sparring and I said to him: ‘This year, I’m going to win the British title and I promise you a defence’.
“Because of what he has been through (Liam has had to overcome alcohol addiction) and what he has come back from I feel like he deserves a shot and it would be a massive fight. There were talks of it happening after I beat Zak Chelli but he got offered the (Ben) Whittaker fight and took that instead.
“It would be absolutely massive because it’s a South Yorkshire derby.
"The momentum that he’s got and the following he’s got from the Whittaker fight would also bring something else to the table.
“He’s got a good following and I think it would be an amazing fight and the fans would come out in force from both Sheffield and Barnsley to support both of us.”
Meanwhile there are suggestions that Handsworth's Shakiel Thompson could be fighting for the world title in the Spring or Summer.
His name has been linked with a fight against Zhanibek Alimkhanuly for his IBF Middleweight title, in his native Kazakhstan.
The Manor Boxing Academy man has to come through his 14th pro fight on February 7 at the Park Arena, against an as-yet unnamed opponent.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.