WIN: Kell Brook v Sergey Rabchenko big fight tickets at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Sheffield hero Kell Brook's boxing future is at stake when he makes his hometown return to the ring this weekend and you could be there for free to cheer him on - we have tickets to be won.

The 'Special One', who fights at FlyDSA Arena on the back of two defeats, starts his journey to become a two-weight world champion with his his debut at super-welterweight against Sergey Rabchenko.

A win this Saturday - March 3, 2018 - will also keep alive the dream of a future Battle of Britain showdown with rival Amir Khan.

Brook makes his return in his native Sheffield for his first bout since losing his IBF welterweight title to Errol Spence last May.

The Spence defeat came after Brook failed in his middleweight challenge against Gennady Golovkin in September 2016.

The 31-year-old insists Rabchenko is no easy comeback as he bids to get a win back under his belt.

The Belarussian is ranked number seven in the WBC and won the European title by stopping Brook’s fellow Ingle Gym product and Steel City son Ryan Rhodes, so Brook knows that the stakes are once again high as he looks to make a statement at 154lbs.

“I can’t wait to get back in there and it’s going to be special returning to the arena,” said Brook. “The Spence defeat cut deep and it took me some time to come to terms with it but now I’m back with a new challenge at 154lbs. I believe I will be stronger and better than ever in the division and my focus now is on becoming a two-weight two-time World champion.

“Rabchenko is a dangerous fight for the return but I want to jump straight back in at World level and I think out styles will gel for an electric fight. I’m already deep in camp and I can’t wait to feel the atmosphere again in my home town on March 3.”

The fight will be screened live on Sky Sports - with coverage from 7.30pm to 11.30pm. Doors open 5pm and undercard fight starts 5.05pm. Full details at www.flydsaarena.co.uk.

