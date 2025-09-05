Will Naseem Hamed-Brendan Ingle break-up be softened for cinema?

How close to reality will the upcoming film on Naseem Hamed and Brendan Ingle be?

Will it be an accurate account of a partnership that captivated the sporting world but then ended in mistrust, public bickering, and a hostile break-up? Or will it be a more fun, dramatized version, where facts come second to fiction and entertainment?

Giant, starring Pierce Brosnan (Ingle) and Amir El-Masry, is due to have its world premiere at the London Film Festival next month.

Its writer and director, Rowan Athale, gave a clue as to its overall vibe in an interview with the Upcoming magazine.

Rowan said the narrative focused on the "tempestuous relationship" between the two, at the Sheffield gym and beyond.

However, he said: "It is a joyful film. It is a humorous film. It is a thrilling film but it is also an emotional one.

"It pulls no punches in the issues it deals with and also the cultural issues of the time, Islamophobia and so on" said Rowan.

"We want it to be uplifting, we want it to be thrilling. We want the audience to walk out punching the air."

Adding to that sentiment, the writer remarked that he wanted the paying public to leave cinemas all over the world feeling happy and positive, mentioning how a young kid who grew up in a corner shop in Wincobank went on to become world champion at the age of 20.

From a modest background, both Naz and Brendan became mega stars, he said.

"I want them (viewers) to feel excited, to feel the joy of this story. I want them to walk out feeling empowered."

It is fair to say that it won't have been the feeling Brendan experienced at the time of their highly-publicised split.

However, the movie is likely to draw in film buffs in Sheffield when it arrives in the north.

So it might be worth compiling a list of a few genuinely accepted real-life moments from the Ingle-Hamed relationship.

* Brendan discovered Naseem when he was around seven years old, although suggestions that the Irishman first spotted him fighting a group of other kids in a school playground owed more to Brendan's promotional genius than the truth.

* Under Ingle’s guidance, Hamed became the WBO featherweight world champion in 1995 and a unified champion in 1997. Their undeniably close bond was evident; Hamed spent his formative years with Ingle, often more time than with his own family...and vice versa.

*Around 1997–1998, the relationship began to unravel. Ingle later described Hamed as “uncharacteristically unreliable in training,” pointing to a growing focus on fame and fortune at the expense of discipline and conditioning.

* Hamed resented aspects of Ingle’s portrayal of him in the trainer’s memoir The Paddy and the Prince, which cast Hamed as arrogant, money-obsessed, and cruel, a characterisation that fractured their trust.

* By October 1998, as Hamed defended his world title against Wayne McCullough in Atlantic City, the pair were already growing apart; Ingle was seemingly largely ignored during the fight.

Later that year, both formally acknowledged their split, describing it as amicable.

Ingle expressed deep disappointment, though, believing Hamed had undermined his own potential and failed to heed his guidance; lamenting that the boxer could have ascended to legendary status had he continued under proper training in Sheffield.

*Despite the acrimonious nature of their split, Hamed expressed regret in later years. After Ingle’s passing in May 2018, Hamed paid tribute to his former trainer, acknowledging Ingle's foundational role in his rise to stardom and expressing a desire to apologise for past harsh words .

In an interview, Hamed had reflected: “I want to see Brendan and say sorry for the nasty things I said about him.”

*For his part, Ingle had held on to a certain bitterness and was unreceptive to reconciliation.

The rift remained unresolved, casting a shadow over what was once one of British boxing’s most iconic partnerships.

If the film bears an "uplifting" sentiment, you can bet it doesn't end with that thought in mind.