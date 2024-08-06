Will Callum Simpson honour his promise to Sheffield rival?

Liam Cameron is calling on South Yorkshire's newest champion to be a man of his word.

Sheffield's Cameron was delighted to see former sparring partner Callum Simpson, crowned British and Commonwealth super middleweight champion at Oakwell, Barnsley, last weekend.

Simpson thoroughly deserved the win over reigning belt holder Zack Chelli, his 15th on the bounce, according to Cameron (26-3-0.)

But now the Steel City fighter wants the chance to take the twin titles off him.

Liam Cameron and Lyndon Arthur Pic by David Cavan

"I was very pleased for Callum when he won, he wanted it more and left everything in the ring" said Cameron.

"Chelli spoiled the night a bit, because Callum was coming forward, trying to take his head off, while Zack was holding, not letting him get his shots off.

"I don't think Zack boxed his heart out, to be fair. He never brought it.

"Simpson did and he just wanted it more."

Callum Simpson victorious: PA pics

While the Manor boxer admired the win, he wants to be an obstacle to Simpson's further success.

"I used to train and spar with him, he's a good lad and you can't help but be happy for him.

"I feel I am already at that level although I haven't had the backing he has had.

"Earlier this year, we actually agreed to fight - he said: 'If I win British, I will 100 per cent defend it against you.

'Keep doing what you are doing and I promise I will defend the British against you.'

"I want to hold him to that, he has to come good with that, maybe not his next one; there is talk of him fighting English champion (Mark Jeffers, Chorley) it could be the one after."

British champions who win three title fights in a division are allowed to keep the belt - and Simpson has said he wants to do that, so a Barnsley v Sheffield (Reds v Blades-style) match-up is a possibility.

Cameron, who was out of boxing for five years and only returned last October, is coming off a loss.

But his WBA Inter-Continental Light Heavyweight loss Lyndon Arthur over ten rounds in Bolton in June led to a lot of praise for his performance.

The Sheffielder believes he was unlucky not to have shaded the bout on the scorecards.

"I thought I outworked him. Some of the highest people in boxing have messaged me, people like Billy Joe Saunders reached out to say they thought I'd won it, overall there must have been 200 people saying I'd won.

"My shots were meaningful and I gave it everything.

"On paper, he should have stopped me and said in an interview he was more tired after being with me than anyone before me.

"That had been his time to shine and knock over Liam Cameron and he couldn't do it.

"I had five years out!"

A day after the Arthur fight, Cameron's manager offered him a contest with Derbyshire's Zach Parker.

"I'd just got out of the ring I needed a break and after that would have happened I'd have just three weeks of training. That's not healthy!

"But if they offered it now I'd be ready."