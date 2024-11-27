Why two high profile boxers have left their Sheffield gyms

Two colourful members of Sheffield's boxing scene have explained why they have quit the city.

Former world flyweight champion Sunny Edwards, born in Croydon but living in Greystones, raised eyebrows when he left the successful Steel City gym and its owner Grant Smith.

He has tried other options since.

Edwards explained told Boxing Scene the decision to move on was nothing personal, although he didn't go into specifics.

“I’d struggle to call it a fall out, if I’m honest,” said the 28-year-old.

“It’s more the progression of 10 years in the same place, things going on, more internally, but not in the sense of people’s character.

"When we’re dealing with one gym, a lot of different characters, a lot of different egos, there’s always going to be different situations that arise," said Edwards, who boxes long-time rival Galal Yafai on Saturday.

“Environments aren’t always what they always were, but without anyone being to blame.

"I wouldn’t say it’s a fall out in the sense I’ve still got fighters I manage and work with management, working wise. I’ve done corners with Grant since I’ve left the gym, working with young Brandon Scott.

"Yeah, it’s not a particular fall out, I just think at this part of my life having a bit more freedom of where I’m spending my time."

Meanwhile, Norfolk-born Stevi Levy, who has trained at Maltby Boxing Academy until recently, has returned to her native Norfolk.

But she insists she still feels part of the "Manor family."

Sunny Edwards and Galal Yafai announce their upcoming WBC Interim World Flyweight Contest Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

The 31-year-old featherweight, and mother of a young son, had found it too taxing to continue family obligations and trips to South Yorkshire.

She had felt like she had been "living in her car."

Now, she is working with Jordan Gill, who learned his trade with the Ingle gym, and Dave Coldwell.

She fights on Saturday night at York Hall, Bethnal Green, and says fight fans will witness a new style.

Sunny Edwards awaits details of his win against Adrian Curiel at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona with Steel City's Grant Smith and Dalton Smith Photo by Melina Pizano

"I have spent the last years driving, driving, driving" she said of her transport issues, including five-hour round trips to Sheffield and training with her manager Dave Allen in Doncaster.

During the latter stages of camp, she had to live in Barnsley, away from son Morgan: "As a mother you don't want to be away from your child."

Now she is full-time with Gill, at BoxCross in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire.

"I was obviously sad to leave Manor Boxing Academy - I absolutely love Roger (Sampson) and Gary (Wilson) and all the team there with all my heart but not having to travel more than 15 minutes to get to the gym and not have to leave Morgan is a dream, to be honest."

Training with Gill, who is also a qualified nutritionist, was "amazing," she said: "When I was in Sheffield it was a big team...(now) I'm getting one-on-one sessions every day."

She said "Things are starting to click and I am learning loads from having that one-on-one time. I feel like a new person."

Emotional Stevi Levy Pic Connor McMain

People used to think she resembled a "zombie" with her hectic travel arrangements but now she was "in the shape of my life.

"I have got a new style and I can't wait to show everyone.

"Everyone is going to be shocked" she said.

"If I can perform the way I have been in the gym I will put myself up there with some of the elites in my division."

A win over Colombian journeywoman Katherine Quintana this weekend would drive her to look for titles in 2025, said Stevi.

She summed up: "I am not in Sheffield any more but I am still part of the Manor family. I will be visiting.

"The team I have got now is the team that will get me to the top."

Stevi's last fight was at Skate Central, Sheffield against Chesterfield's Amy Greatorex, when Levi recorded her first stoppage.

Previously she has fallen short in competing for British, Commonwealth and European belts. Her record is 11-3-0.