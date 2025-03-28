Why Naseem Hamed's spectacular career ended at 28

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It's a question that has gone unanswered for more than two decades.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Why did Naseem Hamed quit the sport he globally dominated at the peak age of 28 years, three months, and six days?

Sheffield's 'Prince' repeatedly claimed he would return after what turned out to be his last bout, against Manuel Calvo, in 2002.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That never happened, and onlookers assume injuries—and perhaps a dented confidence after sustaining his first loss—put paid to the glittering career that is said to have amassed him $48.5 million in purses.

But Frank Warren, the veteran promoter who guided Naz to some of his most memorable victories, has different ideas.

And Warren harbours regrets that Hamed's 37-fight professional career ended earlier than it could have done.

The boxing businessman, who piloted the careers of the likes of Tyson Fury, Joe Calzaghe, Frank Bruno, Ricky Hatton, and Amir Khan, was asked to assess who was the most talented by talkSPORT.com

He replied: "For natural talent, I'd go with Naseem Hamed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aadam Hamed with his brother and dad Naseem Hamed, and Connor Benn. Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

"Going back over the years, I've been very lucky to promote some great fighters.

"Joe Calzaghe was a fabulous talent, Tyson Fury another fabulous talent. Young Moses [Itauma] is looking like he will be another fabulous talent…

"Natural talent was Naz, but he didn't deliver as much as I thought. He could have done much better.

"He did brilliantly, but he could have done much more.

Naseem Hamed and Sheffield boxing strength & conditioning coach Mark Willie

"Had he not got his family involved, looking after him, he could have been even greater.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They basically screwed up the latter part of his career - and I think he would acknowledge that."

Hamed's ring success came to a crunching full stop at the MGM Grand, Las Vegas in 2001 when Marco Antonio Barrera outworked and at times bullied the one-time Wincobank boy to earn a points win of 115-112, 116-111-116 and 115-112.

Barrera unsportingly banged Hamed's head into a ring turnbuckle to underline his dominance.

Eddie Hearn with Frank Warren right. Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

TalkSPORT noted that preparation - or lack of it had been key to his fall from grace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Barrera trained like a madman in the soaring altitude of Big Bear, California, Hamed endured a disastrous camp.

"Before even starting his preparations, Hamed already had 35 lbs to lose after piling on the weight while recovering from a broken hand" the wrote.

"Trainer Emanuel Steward was also absent for all but the final two weeks of camp, and when he arrived, he was worried by the shape he found his pupil in."

The former Brendan Ingle golden boy regained the IBO World featherweight title 13 months later, but it turned out to be his swansong in front of 11 million viewers in the United Kingdom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Naz, now 51, suffered a back injury in the run-up to the Calvo duel and opted to put his feet up, ending a career that transcended sport and made him one of the most recognisable people on the planet.