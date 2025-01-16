Who are the best South Yorkshire boxing prospects for 2025?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dalton Smith, Callum Simpson and Shakiel Thompson are the current trailblazers for South Yorkshire boxing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But who are the region's next batch of superstars?

The county appears to be in a transitional phase following the retirement of former world champion Kell Brook.

However, with Sheffield’s Smith challenging for the European title later this month, and Barnsley’s Callum Simpson defending his British and Commonwealth title last weekend in empathic fashion, the region looks well-set for the promise of big-time boxing for years to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beneath the surface of upcoming stars are several prospects looking to share that spotlight with Smith, Simpson, and Thompson.

Here we look at the top five, and their aspirations for 2025.

1. Junaid Bostan (10-0)

Rotherham’s ‘Star Boy’ Bostan trains with Smith in Sheffield’s Steel City gym, and like his pal, is training for an upcoming title shot.

Junaid Bostan & Dalton Smith Media workout at the Steel City Boxing Gym Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Bostan, 22, travels to the capital at the end of January to fight Londoner Bilal Fawaz (9-1) for the vacant English super welterweight title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bostan, a beautiful boxer who can bang, goes into the fight at the Indigo at the O2 a heavy favourite, winning the title puts him in a strong position to challenge for the British title, whilst a Yorkshire derby against Leeds’ Ishmael Davis will also be high on his 2025 wish list.

2. Conner Kelsall (12-0)

The Denaby Main flyweight certainly had a 2024 to remember, winning the Commonwealth flyweight title in June on a televised card in Belfast in the away corner.

Conner Kelsall, right, weighs in at Belfast with opponent Quinn

The former talented amateur, an ABA champion, is hoping to go one better this year, he is set to challenge European champion Jay Harris on an upcoming GBM card, with a date and location to be confirmed.

The future looks bright for the 25-year-old, who also won the English title in 2022.

3. Donte Dixon (7-0)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield slickster Dixon, 24, burst on to the scene in November 2021 with an impressive points win over experienced Jordan McCorry (19-7-1).

Donte Dixon signs for Izzy Asif Pic by Connor McMain

But inactivity has left Donte in the dark, who trains at the Manor Boxing Academy gym with the world ranked Thompson.

Since that win against McCorry at Sheffield Arena on a Kid Galahad undercard, Dixon has only boxed once in three years.

The talented lightweight is scheduled to return on the Sheffield GBM card in February. His opponent is yet to be confirmed, but will probably be a journeyman to allow Dixon to shake off his ring rust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the rest of the year, Dixon will be hoping to remain active and remind everyone of his potential.

4. Joe Hayden (16-0)

The Conisbrough southpaw, trained by popular local heavyweight Dave Allen, had five fights and scored his first knockout in 2024, as he continued his apprenticeship boxing journeymen and picking up experience in the professional ranks.

Joe Hayden Pic by Connor McMain

Hayden, 25, starts this year stepping up to eight rounds for the first time on March 8 against Dan Booth (6-7) at the Magna centre.

His trainer Allen, has alluded to letting Hayden off the leash, with the Commonwealth silver title or an English title eliminator a possibility for later in the year.

5. Taz Nadeem (4-0)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Kabul-born former Crossfit champion, showed off his power in his first year as a professional boxer, blitzing his way to 4-0 with two stunning stoppages along the way.

The Rotherham based butcher, 24, steps up in class on February 7 on a GBM card at Sheffield’s Canon Medical Arena, when he faces India’s Jaskirat Singh (5-3-1).

Light heavyweight Nadeem needs more rounds in 2025, as he continues to add experience to his explosive start to professional boxing.

MY ONE TO WATCH.

It is the youngest of our prospects, Bostan, who can really live up to his “star boy” alias in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bostan has all the foundations to make it to the top. In the ring, he is blessed with skills, speed and power.

Out of the ring he has the backing of major promoter Eddie Hearn.

Whilst in the gym, he can rely on the wise words of one of the best trainers in the country, Sheffield’s Grant Smith.