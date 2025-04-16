Which punch-up will most weekend viewers go for?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With two high-profile Sheffield boxers on separate shows this weekend, which event will attract the most eyes and sharpest scrutiny?

Dalton Smith (17-0-0) aims to strengthen his case for a world title opportunity by beating Mathieu Germain at the Park Arena on Saturday, a bout shown live worldwide on DAZN.

A day later, Steel City gym buddy Liam Cameron (23-6-1) travels to the Resorts World Arena, Birmingham, to settle, once and for all, his grievance with Ben Whittaker, whom he drew with in bizarre circumstances last year.

That show will be broadcast on Sky Sports.

In terms of importance to their home city, people might think Smith v Germain will be the more significant event.

After all, the undefeated 28-year-old from Handsworth is mandatory challenger to the WBC world title held by the Dominican Alberto Puello; so Saturday's clash has far-reaching implications.

Victory could unlock that Puello showdown, maybe at Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough stadium.

However, there is just something about Cameron v Whittaker that hints at car-crash boxing - you just won't be able to take your eyes off it.

Dalton Smith and dad Grant.

Maybe the level of interest will be influenced by the city pair's respective opponents.

Just about every Sheffield boxing fan would love to see showboater Whittaker humbled, while Germain will arrive in the city as an unknown with a clean sheet.

Smith says he and his pal Liam, 34, will have to wait until next week to find out who attracted the most viewers.

As long as they both triumph, both men will be more than happy, he said.

Ben Whittaker v Liam Cameron Light Heavyweight Contest October 2024.

"We want two good wins for our gym. Both shows will do good numbers; there has been a lot of attention over Whittaker and Liam after what happened (both fighters plunged over the top rope)," said Dalton, the super lightweight.

"It's great how a small gym like ours has come up and has two headliners at big shows in one weekend, on the two biggest platforms. It is massive for Sheffield, and it really carries the flag.

"After I have won, I hope to be in Liam's corner.

"We will have to see on Monday who got the biggest figures!"

Dalton, every inch an Arena fighter, will be making his debut within the more confined walls of what is routinely a basketball base, for the first time.

The 28-year-old explained: "It is being held there because of a lack of Sheffield Arena availability. Steelers take a lot of the dates; that's why we had the last one in Nottingham (first round KO of Walid Ouizza.)

"I wanted this fight in the Community Arena even thought it is a lot smaller. It will sell out, and the atmosphere will be great. I have been a few times, and it is a good little set up."