Where have all the women boxers gone?

Nicola Hopewell will be fighting more than just her opponent, when she takes to the ring at Skate Central, Sheffield on Saturday.

The Commonwealth flyweight champion, who trains at Riley's gym in Handsworth, will be hoping to remind the boxing bosses that female fighters have every right to be part of shows across the world.

The Sheffield United fan believes the profile previously enjoyed by women fighters has suddenly hit something of a roadblock.

Not as many shows include women, as they had a year or two ago.

And she suggested that the influence of Saudi Arabian fight events may be part of the overall problem.

Nicola (6-1-0) has been training hard for her 10-round battle with Irish-based Pole rival Kate Radomska (4-5-0) this coming weekend.

She's fortunate to be back in action as others have been preparing for fight dates that don't always happen.

"I feel sorry for these girls at the minutes because they think they are fighting - and they are not" she said.

While she was lucky that Sheffield promoter Dennis Hobson had secured her a show, which she is headlining, she realises others are struggling.

It all appears odd, at a time when South Yorkshire can boast the likes of Terri Harper, who has won world titles in three weight classes.

In an interview with the Last Bell Boxing YouTube channel, she discussed with the interviewer how fights were being pulled at the last minute despite long training camps and there had been a "definite shift in female boxing in the last year or two."

The profile of women on big cards was no longer as pronounced.

She felt that the recent male Saudi shows: "Just took everything away that had been going off over here.

"There are not as many female fighters on cards any more.

"You look on fight cards and it was rare for there not to be a female fight on there.

"Now you are shocked when there is a female fight.

"It is like we have gone backwards because that's how it used to be a few years ago while last year and the year before there was a female fight on every single show and now it just gone back to how it was. I just don't get it. There is so much talent coming through."

Worksop’s first female professional boxer heads the event which includes another women's fight, and will be streamed on Fightzone.

FULL CARD

Nicola Hopewell 6 1 0 Worksop v Kate Radomska 4 5 0 Poland flyweight

Tiana Schroeder 1 0 0 Canada v Ivanka Ivanova 6 29 4 Bulgaria fly

Dean Walsh 1 0 0 Ireland v Octavian Gratii 8 75 4 Moldova super welter

Mikey Harrison 2 0 0 Ridgeway v Harry Matthews 17 92 7 York light heavy

Mason Dickinson 5 1 0 Manor v Nathan Darby 1 14 1 Rotherham super welter

Dylan Trevor debut Sheffield v Sam Kirk 0 10 1 Doncaster super welter

Brendan Needham 3 0 1 Sheffield v Marcin Prostko 0 8 2 Poland cruiser.