When Sheffield's Kell Brook will fight Amir Khan with press conference scheduled

Sheffield-born Brook has been in negotiations over a fight with Khan for several years with both fighters having called one another out at numerous points throughout their careers.

It has been a badly kept secret in boxing that the fight will take place in February next year, with widespread reports having narrowed that to an unconfirmed date of February 19.

A purse finally seems to have been agreed and it looks likely that Brook will have to step over the Pennines to fight Bolton-born Khan in Manchester.

Though the bout comes some time after many fight fans would have preferred, it is a date expected to pique the interest of the boxing world.

After a long-standing war of words, the pair have both previously insisted they only return to the ring in order to face each other. Khan has not fought since 2019, while Brook’s last bout saw him stopped by Terence Crawford over a year ago.

It’s likely both fighters will see next year’s clash as a chance to take one final pay day before they retire.

“When you’ve been in the game for 26 years, you lose the taste for it,” Brook told IFL TV. “I need a big massive fight to get my teeth into.

“And the fight we all want to see is the guy from Bolton. I've signed my part of the fight. He just needs to come forward and sign his part and we've got the biggest fight in British boxing.

“We've signed our bit, we're doing what we're doing. Listen, we don't need to hide about it, everybody knows there are whispers. Everybody knows this fight needs to happen.