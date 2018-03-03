What time is the Kell Brook v Sergey Rabchenko fight - and what's the running order?

Have your say

Promoters Matchroom have announced the running order for tonight's Kell Brook v Sergey Rabchenko card

Doors open at Sheffield Arena at 5pm and the first bout is scheduled for five minutes later.

Sky's coverage starts at 7.30pm.

Brook's top of the bill fight is expected after 10pm.

THE CARD:

17:05 6 x 3 mins Featherweight contest

Brook

LEIGH WOOD 9st 5lbs 4oz v RAFAEL CASTILLO 9st 2lbs 8oz

(Nottingham) (Spain)

*****************************

8 x 3 mins Super-Middleweight contest

Rabchenko

ROCKY FIELDING 12st 5lbs 6oz v KAREL HOREJSEK 12st 5lbs 8oz

(Liverpool) (Czech Rep)

*****************************

10 x 3 mins Lightweight Championship

LEE APPLEYARD 9st 8lbs 2oz v ATIF SHAFIQ 9st 8lbs6oz

(Rotherham) (Rotherham)

*****************************

LIVE ON SKY

10 x 3 mins Featherweight contest

KID GALAHAD 9st 1lb 2oz v IRVING BERRY 9st 6oz

(Sheffield) (Panama)

*****************************

12 x 3 mins Commonwealth Heavyweight Championship

LENROY THOMAS 16st 8lbs v DAVID ALLEN 16st 12lb 4oz

(Jamaica) (Conisborough)

*****************************

12 x 3 mins WBC International Super-Bantamweight Championship

GAMAL YAFAI 8st 9lb 8oz v GAVIN McDONNELL 8st 9lb 6oz

(Birmingham) (Doncaster)

*****************************

12 x 3 mins Super-Welterweight contest

KELL BROOK 10st 13lbs 7oz v SERGEY RABCHENKO 10st 13lbs 4oz

(Sheffield) (Belarus)