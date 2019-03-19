WBC champion Charlie Edwards fancies an early night, when he faces against Angel Moreno, at the Copper Box on Saturday

Charlie Edwards will be a surprise package when he faces Spaniard Angel Moreno on Saturday.

The pair might have sparred before - but Sheffield's WBC world champion flyweight is a much more dangerous animal, these days.

Boxing

The Steel City gym boxer defends his strap in London against the 35-year-old veteran who has never been stopped.

Edwards has six KOs to his CV but more are on the way, he says.

"I can see myself stopping him" the Beighton-based fighter told The Star.

"My punch power has developed massively under Grant, (Smith, trainer) I am punching correct, my feet are planted a lot more.

"I am not punching on reactions and moving when I am punching.

"Although I have not had a lot of knockouts coming up in my career, I have only had six, my punch power is definitely here now.

"It may sway it. Because we have sparred before, he might think I am still that weak little boy and he might come unstuck when he walks into my shots."

Edwards is red-hot favourite to win.

But he says: "You can't be complacent at any level.

"Although I am favourite, I still train as though I am the underdog. That's the way my mentality is.

The way I am inclined.

"I am here to rule supreme for a very long time.

"I give it my all every single day, I live in the now."

Edwards won't be nervous when he tops the bill on the Sky TV show.

He said he thrives under pressure, and has "dedicated 15 years to get to this moment."